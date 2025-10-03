Art exhibitions in Thailand [2025]

From Bangkok to Chiang Mai, here are the must-see art exhibitions in Thailand this year

Only I Am You, Then I Became You. Image via SAC Gallery

Thailand has seen some exciting art exhibitions in 2025, but there’s still much more to look forward to as we head into the year’s final months. From soul-shaking artworks to rule-breaking performances, there’s plenty of creative energy waiting to be explored and enjoyed. If you’re not sure where to start, these are the art exhibitions across Thailand that are helping the country’s creative scene to thrive.

We update the list regularly to help you stay in the know about the best Thailand art exhibitions in 2025.

The best art exhibitions in Thailand for 2025

Exhibition (Click to jump) Dates Location Price Highlight
Color Pulse Until October 12 Maison JE Bangkok Free entry Six Korean artists explore colour as emotion and story.
1NTRAVERS8 October 17 – December 16 MOCA Bangkok Free entry Italian artist Gianluca Vernizzi blends classical art with science and abstraction.
Unveiling Leather Until November 5 Four Seasons ART Space Free entry Leather is reimagined as a bridge between craft and expressive art.
Cosmic Corals Until November 15 Bangkok 1899 Free entry Shereif Eldesouky’s dreamlike works mirror coral reef resilience and memory.
Ghost2568: Wish We Were Here October 16 – November 16 Bangkok CityCity Gallery Free entry The final Ghost series chapter gathers artists and communities along the river.
Mitta del Santi Until November 30 Bangkok Kunsthalle Free entry Ploenchan Vinyaratn reshapes fabric into bold woven stories of memory.
Only I Am You, Then I Became You Until December 27 SAC Gallery Bangkok Free entry Jiajia Qi creates immersive installations with light, sound, and shifting matter.
Life in the Ordinary Until February 15, 2026 Jing Jai Gallery Chiang Mai Free entry Sriwan Janehuttakarnkit reflects on a lifetime of creativity through varied works.

Color Pulse at Maison JE Bangkok

A man taking a photo of an artwork at Color Pulse, an art exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand
Color Pulse. Image via Maison JE Bangkok

Exhibition dates: Until October 12, 11am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)

Location: Maison JE Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Six contemporary Koran artists, 2Myoung, Im Solji, Kim Ok-Jin, Lee Jaeyual, Suzy Q, and Qwaya, come together to bring Color Pulse to Bangkok. Their idea is simple but striking: they treat colour not just as something to look at, but as something that carries stories and emotions. Each artist shares a piece of their own world through their palette in this art exhibition, allowing you to feel colour in a new way.

1NTRAVERS8 at MOCA Bangkok

1NTRAVERS8 poster, an exhibition at MOCA Bangkok
1NTRAVERS8. Image via MOCA Bangkok

Opening reception: October 16, 2pm to 6pm

Exhibition dates: October 17 to December 16 / Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm (closed on Mondays)

Location: Temporary Exhibition 4, 5th floor, MOCA Bangkok

Price: Free entry

The distinguished Italian artist Gianluca Vernizzi has a new solo exhibition called 1NTRAVERS8 at MOCA Bangkok, curated by Camilla Russell. Both playful and mysterious, the exhibition is going to take you through a visual journey that combines classical painting with science and technology.

What’s more exciting is that it leaves space for you to find your own meaning through personal memories, symbols, and the chaos of abstractions. So come curious and ready to open your imagination.

 

Unveiling Leather: The Artistic Journey of Craftsmanship at Four Seasons ART Space by MOCA Bangkok

Unveiling Leather: The Artistic Journey of Craftmanship at Four Seasons ART Space by MOCA Bangkok
Unveiling Leather: The Artistic Journey of Craftsmanship at Four Seasons ART Space. Image by MOCA Bangkok

Exhibition dates: Until November 5, 10am to 7pm

Location: Four Seasons ART Space by MOCA Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Kitikong Tilokwattanotai is teaming up with Archives Design for Unveiling Leather: The Artistic Journey of Craftsmanship. This art exhibition in Bangkok explores how leather can shift from a practical material into something expressive and layered. It feels like a meeting point between art and craft, where technique meets imagination.

Cosmic Corals at Bangkok 1899

Cosmic Corals, an art exhibition in Bangkok
The opening night of Cosmic Corals. Image via Bangkok 1899

Exhibition dates: Until November 15, 11am to 6pm

Location: Bangkok 1899

Price: Free entry

Bangkok 1899 is hosting Cosmic Corals, a striking installation by Egyptian mixed-media artist Shereif Eldesouky. Now based in Bangkok, Eldesouky explores memory, resilience, and the ties between siblings through surreal, layered works inspired by the shifting of coral reefs.

This art exhibtion in Bangkok moves through cycles of loss, change, and renewal, filling the space with colour and dreamlike forms. Take a closer look and you’ll feel like you’re drfiting in an otherworldly seascape.

Ghost2568: Wish We Were Here at Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Ghost2468: Wish We Were Here, an art exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand
Ghost2468: Wish We Were Here. Image via Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Opening reception: October 15

Exhibition dates: October 16 to November 16,

Location: Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Price: Free entry

The third and final chapter of Ghost, Bangkok’s boundary-pushing video and performance art series, arrives as Ghost 2568: Wish We Were Here. Curated by Amal Khalaf, this edition moves along the Chao Phraya River. It gathers artists, poets, musicians, dancers, fashion collectives, and neighbours into a conversation about how we live, lose, and create together.

Alongside new works, Christina Li and Korakrit Arunanondchai return with special projects. Moreover, Pongsakorn Yananissorn leads Host:2568, a platform for alternative learning.

Mitta del Santi at Bangkok Kunsthalle

Mitta del Santi, an art exhibition at Bangkok Kunsthalle
Mitta del Santi. Image via Bangkok Kunsthalle

Exhibition dates: Until November 30, 2pm to 8pm

Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle

Price: Free entry

Ploenchan ‘Mook’ Vinyaratn’s Mitta Del Santi is showing you that fabric can carry stories. She takes pieces from her earlier works and reshapes them into new forms full of colour and texture.

The building’s own past as a printing house is included in the story, with 399 fabric circles printed with words from children’s books once made there. Ploenchan also rebuilt looms with a group of Thai women, creating huge woven forms that are bold and tender at the same time.

Only I Am You, Then I Became You at SAC Gallery Bangkok

Who Listens, At Dust by Jiajia Qi, an art exhibition at SAC Gallery Bangkok, Thailand
Who Listens, At Dust by Jiajia Qi. Image via SAC Gallery

Exhibition dates: Until December 27, 10am to 6pm (closed Sunday and Monday)

Location: SAC Gallery

Price: Free entry

Only I Am You, Then I Became You is Jiajia Qi’s first solo exhibition in Thailand. She’s known for her expertise in creating atmosphere, like suspended light, mist, sound, and shifting matter.

Walk inside SAG Gallery, and you’ll see a range of site-specific installations that listen and adapt to the architecture. For example, one of the installations called To Sweet Impossible Blossom consists of transparent sculptures casting fluid shadows.

Her work invites you to pause, to sense, and to experience the world in its most fragile, ambiguous, and alive state. After you leave the exhibition, you might find it hard to explain what you just experienced, but you’ll be sure to feel it deep in your soul.

 

Life in the Ordinary at Jing Jai Gallery Chiang Mai

Life in the Ordinary at Jing Jai Gallery Chiang Mai, an art exhibition in Thailand
Life in the Ordinary. Image via Jing Jai Gallery Chiang Mai

Exhibition dates: Until February 15, 2026

Location: Jing Jai Gallery Chiang Mai

Price: Free entry

Life in the Ordinary is a solo exhibition by Sriwan Janehuttakarnkit, an artist who has spent more than fifty years living and working with creativity. Instead of showing something entirely new, this art exhibition reflects the rhythm of her life with art, from her childhood drawings to her most recent sculptural works. Paintings, prints, and ceramics sit alongside pieces made in collaboration with designers.

Living in Thailand means you’re never too far away from art, and these exhibitions show just how lively the scene has become. Don’t miss the chance to wander, wonder, and find your inspiration before they close.

