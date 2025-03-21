The 10 must-try restaurants at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket

Image via Mama Thai Restaurant / Din Tai Fung / Spice House / Why?Not

Did you know that Phuket’s largest shopping mall is a foodie’s dream, too? Yes, in addition to a wide range of shops and entertainment options, Jungceylon Phuket is also a food hotspot.

You can start the day with rich, aromatic coffee and a flaky croissant, break for a steaming bowl of boat noodles, and end the night with fresh-off-the-grill seafood and a bottle of crisp white wine.

The options span the globe, with Japanese sushi bars, Italian trattorias, and Korean BBQ joints rubbing shoulders with local favourites dishing out wok-fried specialties. Some spots are perfect for a quick bite, while others invite you to settle in for a long meal with friends.

Here’s where to eat when you’re at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket.

Where to eat in Phuket: Top 10 restaurants at Jungceylon Phuket

Thai food

1. Le Siam

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: GF, Room 2101, The Bay Zone

When in Thailand, eat like the Thais do. And Le Siam is one of the best places to do just that. This refined Thai restaurant at Jungceylon Phuket serves up a refined take on beloved local dishes. While that means prices are on the high side, the food definitely packs a punch.

The menu includes all the classics done right, such as pork and beef satay, Pad Thai, glass noodle salad, and various types of curry. The prawn green curry offers a comforting warmth, and you’ll want to slurp every drop of the coconut milk base.

Also worth a try is the pineapple fried rice that’s beautifully presented in a carved-out pineapple. For a crunchy appetiser, go for the shrimp cakes. It’s crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. To round off your meal, Le Siam’s signature coconut ice cream is a refreshing way to beat the Phuket heat.

With its stylish decor and warm atmosphere, Le Siam is ideal for a relaxed meal with family or a sophisticated dinner after a day of exploring.

2. Mama Thai Asian Food

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 12am

Location: GF, Room 3125, The Garden Zone

With its rustic wooden tables, woven pendant lighting, and a striking tropical mural, Mama Thai Asian Food offers a relaxed atmosphere to savour authentic Thai cuisine.

Seafood is the star here, and given its island location, you can expect some of the freshest catches around. Lobster lovers should go straight for the Pad Thai lobster or the Thai-style friend lobster with jasmine rice. For a fiery kick, opt for the Raw Shrimp in Spicy Fish Sauce, Tom Yum Seafood, or Tiger Prawn with Garlic & Pepper.

Not into seafood? No problem. The Stir-Fried Noodles with Grilled Pork brings smoky, charred goodness, and the Tom Kha with Mushroom and Tofu is a creamy coconut hug in a bowl. Since Mama Thai also dips into Vietnamese flavours, you’ll find comforting bowls of Pho and Bun Cha as well.

Chinese food

3. Din Tai Fung

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: GF, Room 1127/8 & 1127/9, The Jungle Zone

Yes, Din Tai Fung and its legendary Xiao Long Bao have landed in Jungceylon Phuket. If you’re already a fan of this Taiwanese restaurant, rest assured. It delivers the same quality and comforting flavour that made it a global sensation.

The classic Xiao Long Bao with its umami-packed broth is, of course, non-negotiable. You can watch the chefs hand-fold them behind the glass-walled kitchen, which makes the experience all the more special.

For a limited time, there’s also a special Tom Yum Xiao Long Bao with Chicken and Shrimp. Available until April 30, 2025, it’s fragrant and spicy in all the right ways.

But there is more to love other than the famous soup dumplings. We recommend pairing the Fried Rice with Shrimp & Eggs with Crispy Chicken Wings Marinated in Shrimp Paste if you’re looking for a full spread.

The Dry Noodle with Vegetable & Pork Wontons and the Fragrant Pork with Crushed Garlic are a great pair, too, especially when you need something fulfilling. And for a sweet and savoury treat, don’t skip their Salted Egg Custard Buns.

Japanese food

4. Wabi Sabi

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 11pm

Location: GF, Room 3125/1, The Garden Zone

There’s no need to book a flight to Tokyo when you can find delicious Japanese food in Jungceylon Phuket. Wabi Sabi is all about top-quality ingredients, expert preparation, and prices that won’t leave your wallet in tears.

Sushi lovers will be in heaven here. The nigiri is melt-in-your-mouth good, and the sushi rolls are packed with fresh, high-quality seafood. Try anything with salmon, and it’s impossible not to fall in love with the restaurant.

In addition to sushi and sashimi, Wabi Sabi has a few surprises up its sleeve. Their Tom Yum Ramen is a bold Thai-Japanese mashup, combining silky noodles with a spicy, aromatic broth that packs a serious punch.

And if you’re here to indulge, don’t miss the Kuroge Wagyu Rib Eye A5. Sourced from Japan’s prized black cattle, it’s unbelievably tender, with just the right amount of marbling.

5. Zen Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: GF, Room 3105, The Garden Zone

Zen Restaurant is another great option for Japanese food that won’t let you down. You can’t go wrong with any of the sushi rolls, with options like salmon maki and specialty rolls that are well-balanced and satisfying.

The soba and udon are just as tempting. Served cold, the Salmon Yuzu Zaury Soba and Salmon Yuzu Zaru Udon are fresh, juicy, and satisfying. Tempura lovers will also love this Japanese restaurant in Jungceylon Phuket. The light, crispy batter makes for the perfect crunch without feeling greasy.

Need something to fuel your shopping spree at Jungceylon Phuket? Opt for the Giant Donburi Lunch Set. It’s a hefty bowl loaded with pork, fish, chicken, or shrimp, packed to the brim with flavour. Plus, the set also comes with a side of miso soup, a drink, and ice cream. Let’s just say you might need a breather before hitting the shops (or at least loosen that belt a notch).

Italian food

6. La Casa

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 12am

Location: GF, Room 3102/2, The Garden Zone

La Casa is where you go when only a plate of proper pasta or a pizza straight from the oven will do. This pretty Italian restaurant at Jungceylon Phuket serves an all-Italian spread that will stay on your mind for weeks after.

Start with the tagliere d’affettati misti, a generous selection of cured meats that pair beautifully with a glass of wine. Then, continue with the parmigiana di melanzane. It’s pure comfort on a plate, featuring layers of aubergine, rich tomato sauce, and gooey cheese.

Feeling a little posh? The risotto con zucchine e burrata is creamy and dreamy. Or if you want something a bit punchier, the polpo alla griglia con crema di burrata (aka grilled octopus with burrata) is a winner.

Oh, and the interior deserves a special mention. With white tablecloths, plush cushioned seating, and brick walls, it’s the go-to restaurant for a romantic dinner or a long catch-up with friends over another bottle of red.

Russian food

7. Spice House

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: GF, Room 3121/3123, The Garden Zone

Phuket has long been a favourite for Russian expats, so it’s no surprise that you can find authentic Russian food right in the heart of Patong. The best? Spice House, a cosy restaurant at Jungceylon Phuket that’s been serving up home-style Russian comfort food since 2007.

They wrote, “our team cooks for you only home-made dishes as our moms cook for us since childhood,” on their website, and they take it seriously. The Vodka Snack is a must-try appetiser. It’s a platter of salted mackerel, pickled cabbage, Korean carrot, and boiled potatoes that pairs well with a chilled shot of vodka.

You can also find warm, hearty soups that bring a taste of Russia to the tropics. The Borscht, a beetroot soup with a dollop of sour cream, is a customer favourite. Another great choice is the Chicken Consommé, which is light yet intensely flavourful.

Mains are where it gets serious. The Beer Beef is a slow-cooked dish with tender beef, onions, and carrots stewed in beer. The Béarnaise Pork combines fried pork medallions, bacon, mushrooms, and a velvety Béarnaise sauce. Seafood lovers should go for the Baked Salmon Potato, where salmon and onions sit under a golden cheese crust.

Lastly, if you can only have one dessert, it has to be Oreshki. One bite of this walnut-shaped cookie filled with sweet, creamy dulce de leche, and you’ll wish you had a Russian grandma.

Shabu-shabu

8. Shabushi

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: GF, Room 2106/3, The Bay Zone

If you love the idea of playing chef at the table, Shabushi is the best restaurant at Jungceylon Phuket to gather with friends and family over a steaming pot of shabu-shabu. This all-you-can-eat Japanese buffet brings together two favourites, sushi and hotpot, for a truly interactive dining experience.

Here’s how it works: grab a plate, pick your ingredients, and cook them in your chosen broth. The selection of ingredients is impressive. You’ll find thinly sliced beef, pork, shrimp, clams, fresh veggies, and even premium cuts like Angus ribeye (if you go for the higher-tier buffet).

If you prefer sushi, you’ll find classics like salmon nigiri, crab stick sushi, and sashimi alongside Japanese-style snacks like crispy tempura and gyoza. And yes, there’s a dessert station because no buffet is complete without a sweet treat!

Steak

9. Why?Not

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: GF, The Garden Zone

If you’re strolling through Jungceylon Phuket and spot a lively restaurant with exposed brick walls, warm hanging lights, and floral-covered ceilings, you’ve found Why? Not. And it’ll be hard not to walk inside.

While it might be the rustic-meets-modern decor that draws you in, it’s the food that’ll make you stay. The steak here is legendary, especially the Australian rib-eye.

The Kurobuta pork is also a must-try. Known as the “black pig,” this premium pork is prized for its rich marbling, melt-in-your-mouth texture, and deep, juicy flavour. It’s an easy favourite for any carnivore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHYNOT? Bistro Phuket (@why_not_phuket)

In addition to the steak, their extensive menu will have you spoiled for choice. The grilled lobster is as fresh as it gets, their burgers are stacked with all the good stuff, and if you want something Thai, the Tom Kha seafood soup is a creamy, fragrant delight.

Grill

10. Sukishi Korean Charcoal Grill

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: 2F, Room 1223/5 & 1223/6, The Jungle Zone

Craving for some sizzling KBBQ? Head over to Sukishi at The Jungle Zone. It’s perfect for a fun and delicious meal with friends or family (without the hassle of prep and cleanup).

The menu offers plenty of choices, but the premium buffet is the real winner. You can order as much as you like, from juicy cuts and seafood to fresh vegetables and a variety of dipping sauces to make every bite delicious.

That said, a word of advice: only order what you can finish! Just like many all-you-can-eat restaurants, any leftovers will come with an extra charge.

These 10 restaurants are just the start. There are more to explore at Jungceylon Phuket. The Garden Zone is where you’ll find a variety of restaurants in a relaxed setting. But if you can’t decide, the food court, Food Bazaar, might be more your thing, with Thai food, Japanese dishes, and more all in one place.

And don’t skip on the Love Eat zone. It’s worth a visit for a curated selection of local and international bites like Pancake Corner and Akimitsu Tendon.

