Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure

A massive sinkhole on Samsen Road in Bangkok subsided further this afternoon, prompting tighter safety measures during recovery operations and urgent checks on nearby building structures.

The incident occurred outside Vajira Hospital and Samsen Police Station in the Dusit district at about 7am today, September 24. The road collapsed, creating a huge sinkhole initially reported to measure 30 by 30 metres and 50 metres deep.

Several cars and power poles fell into the hole. The collapse disrupted public utilities in the area and forced the evacuation of residents, medical staff, and patients from the hospital for safety reasons.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt provided context regarding the cause of the collapse at 10am, stating that the area sits above the two-way subway tunnel of the MRT Purple Line, which runs approximately 30 to 35 metres deep and has a diameter of 6.5 metres.

The damage occurred at a weak point where the tunnel connects to the train station. Soil seeped through gaps, causing the road to cave in and pulling down other structures such as power poles and water pipes.

Officials have begun working to remove vehicles and power poles from the site for repairs and investigation. Around 12.30pm, a pickup truck that had narrowly avoided falling further into the hole was pulled out. Rescue teams then abseiled into the hole at about 1pm. to recover two other cars.

Unfortunately, more of the ground gave way when water continued to leak from broken pipes. Officials had to pull back for safety, which delayed the recovery of the remaining vehicles.

ThaiRath reported that the area where the pickup truck had been stuck collapsed further, taking part of the road outside the hospital with it. Officials and journalists at the scene had to run from the area for safety.

Vehicle recovery was halted, but teams continued to clear electricity poles and wires to prevent further damage to the power supply if the ground gave way again.

At about 3pm, more subsidence was reported. Channel 8 noted that the road had sunk a further two metres, raising concerns over the structural safety of the nearby police station.

Officials are now assessing the stability of all nearby buildings, particularly the hospital and the police station.

According to the BBC, Governor Chadchart has set up a command centre, using the Dusit District Office as the coordination hub for monitoring, meetings, and issuing instructions to relevant departments.

Authorities are also concerned about weather conditions, particularly rainfall, which could worsen soil erosion and cause further collapses. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has instructed the Drainage and Sewerage Department to prepare water pumps ahead of expected heavy rain on September 28 and 29.