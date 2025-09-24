Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

Israeli tourist stayed by her side while her husband search for her in panic

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin57 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
52 1 minute read
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police last night, September 23, escorted a Norwegian woman safely back to her hotel after she was found drunk and lying on a footpath in Phuket alongside an Israeli man she had met earlier at an entertainment venue. Her husband was reportedly panicking at the hotel.

Police officers and volunteers were patrolling along Rat Uthit 200 Years Road when they discovered the intoxicated woman asleep on the footpath, with a foreign man sitting nearby. She was not carrying any identification documents.

The Israeli told officers that the woman was Norwegian. He insisted he was not her boyfriend and that they had only met that night on Bangla Road.

According to Newshawk Phuket, police contacted several hotels in the area before confirming that the woman was staying with her husband at Kalima Resort and Spa. Hotel staff told officers that her husband had been frantically searching for her. Police subsequently returned her to the hotel safely.

A Thai woman later commented online, claiming that a tuk tuk driver and his girlfriend had encountered the Norwegian woman before police arrived.

Drunk Nowegian woman and Israeli man rescued from roadside
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

She alleged the woman was too intoxicated to properly dress herself and wasn’t wearing underwear. The driver’s girlfriend reportedly gave the Norwegian woman a blanket to cover herself.

Some Thai netizens praised the Israeli man for attempting to look after the woman despite also being drunk. Others made light-hearted comments, joking that they pitied him for taking care of a woman who was already married.

Related Articles
Drunk Norwegian sent back to Phuket hotel safely
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A similar incident made headlines in April when a drunk foreign man was found sleeping in a graveyard in the Bang Tao area after a beach party.

A Thai app-based taxi driver later revealed that the man had booked his service but was too intoxicated to communicate his location, leaving the driver with no option but to abandon the booking.

Police help drunk Norwegian woman lying on Phuket street
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Latest Thailand News
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

57 seconds ago
China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid | Thaiger Phuket News

China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

5 minutes ago
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger Education

Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

6 minutes ago
Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

30 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power

58 minutes ago
Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | Thaiger Bangkok News

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

1 hour ago
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

1 hour ago
Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter

2 hours ago
Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

2 hours ago
Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours&#8217; doors in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video)

3 hours ago
Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

4 hours ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

4 hours ago
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger Politics News

Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

4 hours ago
Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop

5 hours ago
Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

6 hours ago
Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost | Thaiger Transport News

Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

6 hours ago
Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan

7 hours ago
2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown

7 hours ago
Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride

7 hours ago
Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage

7 hours ago
Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road

7 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin57 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.