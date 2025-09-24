Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

Police last night, September 23, escorted a Norwegian woman safely back to her hotel after she was found drunk and lying on a footpath in Phuket alongside an Israeli man she had met earlier at an entertainment venue. Her husband was reportedly panicking at the hotel.

Police officers and volunteers were patrolling along Rat Uthit 200 Years Road when they discovered the intoxicated woman asleep on the footpath, with a foreign man sitting nearby. She was not carrying any identification documents.

The Israeli told officers that the woman was Norwegian. He insisted he was not her boyfriend and that they had only met that night on Bangla Road.

According to Newshawk Phuket, police contacted several hotels in the area before confirming that the woman was staying with her husband at Kalima Resort and Spa. Hotel staff told officers that her husband had been frantically searching for her. Police subsequently returned her to the hotel safely.

A Thai woman later commented online, claiming that a tuk tuk driver and his girlfriend had encountered the Norwegian woman before police arrived.

She alleged the woman was too intoxicated to properly dress herself and wasn’t wearing underwear. The driver’s girlfriend reportedly gave the Norwegian woman a blanket to cover herself.

Some Thai netizens praised the Israeli man for attempting to look after the woman despite also being drunk. Others made light-hearted comments, joking that they pitied him for taking care of a woman who was already married.

A similar incident made headlines in April when a drunk foreign man was found sleeping in a graveyard in the Bang Tao area after a beach party.

A Thai app-based taxi driver later revealed that the man had booked his service but was too intoxicated to communicate his location, leaving the driver with no option but to abandon the booking.