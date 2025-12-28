Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

A historic Buddha statue has been ceremoniously returned to its original location in Phayao after being missing for 65 years, marking a deeply meaningful moment for the local community.

The revered bronze statue, known as Phra Chao Tong Song Khruang, was discovered in the possession of a well-known amulet collector in Bangkok’s Tha Phra Chan area, following careful verification of its origins.

Residents and devotees closely observed the vehicle used to transport the statue, drawing attention to the registration number 2920 and the fact that the statue had been missing for 65 years.

These figures quickly became popular lottery choices, selling out rapidly and adding an extra layer of excitement to the New Year celebrations.

Phra Chao Tong Song Khruang, originally from Wat Ban Tom in Mueang district, Phayao province, is an important bronze Buddha statue of high historical and cultural value. The statue is depicted in the Maravijaya posture, seated cross-legged with minimal decorative elements, reflecting its classical artistic style.

This statue is categorised under Phayao or Pa Daeng art, reflecting strong influences from southern Buddhist traditions and Ayutthaya art.

It is believed to have been created in the 22nd Buddhist century and was originally discovered at an ancient temple site in Ban Tom subdistrict in 1960, highlighting its long historical and cultural significance.

Further investigation later revealed that the statue was in the possession of an amulet expert in the Tha Phra Chan area of Bangkok.

Through close collaboration with Phayao province and related organisations, a detailed examination was conducted, which conclusively confirmed that the statue originated from Phayao.

As a result, the collector voluntarily returned Phra Chao Tong Song Khruang to the people of Phayao as a New Year gift, restoring a valuable piece of cultural heritage to the local community and reinforcing its historical identity, reported by KhaoSod.