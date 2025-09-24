Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

UOB supports and empowers the youth of Thailand to drive sustainability and shape the future

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco Fedeli4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
70 6 minutes read
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger
All of the participants, judges, and key figures of the Wonder Lab event

Sustainability is one of those topics that can feel abstract until you see it in action. In Thailand, a group of young people recently showed that tackling environmental challenges does not always require big budgets or government programmes. Sometimes, it starts with students, a few bold ideas, and a platform that believes in their potential.

That platform was Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow, the presentation event of which I attended on September 13, a project created by UOB Thailand to help young innovators turn their ideas into tangible environmental solutions.

Out of 102 teams from across the country, only 10 were shortlisted for the final round. I had the opportunity to speak with three of these finalist teams, hearing directly from the people behind the projects and learning how their work could influence Thailand’s environmental future.

Ten teams, ten ways to make a change
Teams Project
Chan Koet Chak Ko Phai, Chan Loei Rak Lok
Addressing food waste in schools, the team developed a real-time data app tracking daily consumption and leftovers, reducing waste by 70% within a month.
6P
Shifting mindsets in education through campaigns and systems that encourage students to separate trash, increasing school waste segregation by 340%.
Jungle Natural Team
Repurposed discarded pineapple leaves into biodegradable cat litter, turning agricultural waste into an eco-friendly and commercially viable product.
Nakhon Sawan Rak Sing Waet Lom
Transformed plastic waste into woven fabric and bags, blending recycling with traditional craftsmanship, creating cultural and economic value.
GreenCycle Crew
Repurposed plastic scraps into filament for 3D printing, linking sustainability with technology and next-generation industry applications.
eco.edu
Designed a board game about microplastics, educating students interactively on how invisible pollutants affect ecosystems and human health.
BigFamily PPP
Developed sports markers from discarded plastic bags used in farming, showing practical ways to repurpose agricultural waste.
Trashformers
Built an air purifier from discarded electronic waste, tackling PM2.5 pollution while giving e-waste a second life.
Mynes Green Rangers
Organised youth-led workshops to protect the Mekong River, raising awareness of ecosystem threats from dams, waste, and neglect.
Tui Aof Sing Waet Lom
Used Pad Thai as a campaign tool to highlight food waste, sparking relatable and memorable conversations about social responsibility.

The exhibition tables at the event, where the projects of the participants are displayed, such as this air purifier from the Trashformers team

The exhibition tables at the event, where the projects of the participants are displayed, such as this air purifier from the Trashformers team

For expats and long-term residents, the significance goes beyond a single event. Thailand’s environmental challenges affect everyone living here, whether it is air pollution, waste management, or the looming threat of climate change. Seeing the next generation not only concerned about these issues but actively addressing them is a story worth paying attention to.

From an internal idea to a national platform

Before diving into the projects themselves, some context is needed. The Wonder Lab initiative did not start as a nationwide competition. According to Dhornratana Olanhankij, Country Head of Brand, Media and Communications, UOB Thailand, it began as an internal programme called Waste to Wonder. Its original goal was simple: to encourage employees to separate waste and adopt more sustainable behaviours.

Related Articles

Over time, this internal effort grew into something larger. UOB saw the opportunity to take the concept beyond its own walls and empower Thailand’s younger generation to create real change in their communities.

The judges of the panel, who were also the mentors of some teams of the participants, gave their thoughts on the presentations and tips for the teams to improve or continue with their projects
The judges of the panel, who were also the mentors of some teams of the participants, gave their thoughts on the presentations and tips for the teams to improve or continue with their projects

“Young people are the heartbeat of the movement. They start with simple ideas, and with the right tools and support, they turn them into real action. Awareness may seem small, but it can transform behaviour and spark change across communities.”

This year’s event brought together students aged 17 to 25 from across Thailand. Within just two weeks, 453 participants across 102 teams submitted and worked on their ideas, encompassing a range of solutions from waste management to air pollution mitigation. From there, only 10 teams were selected to develop their concepts further with the help of sustainability experts and mentors.

Meeting the young innovators behind the projects

At the Wonder Lab event, I had the chance to sit down with three finalist teams of the ten: GreenCycle, eco.edu, and Trashformers. Each of them came with different perspectives, different challenges, and different goals, yet all shared the same determination to create something meaningful.

The Greencycle team and ther mentor
The GreenCycle team and ther mentor

GreenCycle focused on Thailand’s growing plastic waste problem. Their project used technology to scan plastic types, recycle them into 3D printing filaments, and then produce everyday items like bookmarks, pencil holders, and even bottles. They told me about hosting mini competitions at schools to collect and weigh plastic waste, making recycling a fun and educational activity for their campus community.

The team admitted the biggest challenge was not the technical side but communication, particularly with adults who were sceptical about the practicality of student-led projects. Mentors stepped in to help them create a clear framework and a plan for scaling up production using the funding they received. One team member summed it up perfectly…

“Think outside the box and don’t give up. If you fail one day, you can still keep going.”

The eco.edu team
The eco.edu team

Moving on to eco.edu, their approach combined education and creativity. They developed a board game teaching players about microplastics: what they are, how they affect health, and how small daily habits can reduce pollution. The concept was simple but powerful: players take turns placing cards while trying to keep microplastic levels below 99 units.

The team faced time constraints, limited budgets, and the challenge of finding a printing company willing to work within their short deadline. Despite this, they learned valuable lessons about content creation, product design, and working under real-world conditions. They now plan to refine the game, include more environmental topics, and reduce production and retail costs so more people can access it.

The Trashformers team
The Trashformers team

Lastly, Trashformers addressed air pollution, a problem that many in Thailand, including expats in cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, know all too well. Their idea was to create DIY air purifiers using recycled cardboard from online shopping waste, combined with small electronic components.

They told me about the workshops they hosted, teaching communities how to build the purifiers themselves. Time and materials were constant hurdles, but the team is already looking at ways to improve the design for wider use.

More than just projects

What struck me during these conversations was not just the innovation behind each idea but the personal growth the students experienced during the Wonder Lab project. Dhornratana mentioned this as well, explaining that UOB’s goal was not only to fund projects but also to develop skills like storytelling, presentation, and leadership.

“Young people often start shy and unsure of themselves but with the right mentorship, they gain confidence, learn to communicate their ideas, and see themselves as capable of leading change.”

It's one thing to have an idea and do some work but to present your ideas and achievements to others is a very important skill these participants had to develop at wonder lab
It’s one thing to have an idea and do some work but to present your ideas and achievements to others is a very important skill these participants had to develop

This was clear when listening to the students. Initially, many of them admitted they were unsure if their projects would be successful. Some faced resistance from schools or local communities and others struggled with time, balancing academics and competition deadlines. Yet they all agreed that the experience transformed them, both in terms of technical skills and personal growth.

However, I wouldn’t stop to think that it stops right there because, other than personal growth, I believe that these students had to engage with and recruit the help of their community to spread the idea and spirit of sustainability beyond themselves. This in itself is impactful as they spread the concept of sustainability, akin to how one can spread kindness.

Why this matters for Thailand and beyond

Dhornratana believes this year’s Wonder Lab is only the beginning. The long-term goal is to expand the programme across ASEAN, creating a regional network of young sustainability leaders.

“Climate change doesn’t stop at borders. If we want lasting solutions, we need collaboration across countries, industries, and communities.”

The 6p team showing off the coding that went into their machine which should help with better waste management
The 6p team is showing off the coding that went into their machine, which should help with better waste management

For foreigners and expats living in Thailand, this work matters more than it might seem at first glance. Cleaner air, better waste management, and sustainable practices benefit everyone, whether you have lived here for a year or a lifetime. These student projects may start small, but they create ripple effects that reach far beyond a single school or community.

Lessons for the future

When asked what advice they would give to other students, the teams shared similar thoughts: start small, stay disciplined, and do not wait for perfect conditions.

“Storytelling is important. If you want people to care, you have to make them feel connected to the problem and the solution.

A small skit from the Greencycle team during their preseentation Wonder lab
A small skit from the GreenCycle team during their presentation

This emphasis on communication stood out. It is one thing to build a prototype or launch a recycling drive. It is another to inspire others to join you, support your work, and carry the message forward.

As the final presentations wrapped up in Bangkok, it was clear that the competition was not just about awards or funding. It was about creating momentum and shaping a generation of young people who see sustainability as both urgent and achievable.

Looking ahead

Many of the students I spoke with plan to continue their work past Wonder Lab. GreenCycle wants to expand its recycling initiatives to more schools. eco.edu is refining its board game to cover a wider range of environmental topics. Trashformers hopes to produce improved air purifier models and distribute them more.

At the end of the event, participants wrote down a timeline of their projects, challenges, and the lessons learnt during their endeavour at wonder lab
At the end of the event, the youth shared their reflections about small ideas that could grow into significant changes

What started as a one-month challenge is turning into long-term action. That, perhaps, is the most promising outcome of all from Wonder Lab.

For Thailand, and for those of us living here, these young innovators offer a glimpse of a future where sustainability is not just a buzzword but an effort that is shaped by creativity, collaboration, and courage.

Latest Thailand News
China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid | Thaiger Phuket News

China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

2 minutes ago
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger Education

Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

4 minutes ago
Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

28 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power

56 minutes ago
Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | Thaiger Bangkok News

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

1 hour ago
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

1 hour ago
Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter

2 hours ago
Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

2 hours ago
Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours&#8217; doors in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video)

3 hours ago
Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

4 hours ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

4 hours ago
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger Politics News

Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

4 hours ago
Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop

5 hours ago
Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

6 hours ago
Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost | Thaiger Transport News

Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

6 hours ago
Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan

6 hours ago
2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown

7 hours ago
Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride

7 hours ago
Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage

7 hours ago
Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road

7 hours ago
Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot

8 hours ago
EducationEnvironment NewsEventsThai Life
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco Fedeli4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
70 6 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.