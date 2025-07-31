Sole Mio Sunset: A Van Gogh-inspired rooftop art evening

Part of Volume 6 of the Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys, close off your day with art, cuisine & cultural crafts at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

Stories unfold in layers of ink, flavour, and movement at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness this August. As Volume 6 of the Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys, Sunset Print Stories brings together cultural craft and culinary experience in a rooftop setting where traditional Thai printmaking meets modern flavour, all set to the backdrop of a Bangtao sunset.

Aligned with the spirit of the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, this event continues Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness’s commitment to celebrating art and creativity in everyday experiences, where ink becomes story, and every rooftop evening becomes a living gallery.

As the only hotel in the Bangtao Beach area offering a lifestyle wellness concept, Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness includes daily benefits with every Wellness Deluxe Room, such as one breakfast, one group class, and full access to spa and recovery facilities. It’s a stay designed for balance, energy, and choice.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume #6 – Sunset Print Stories

Guests are invited to experience an evening of printmaking, painting, mindful rituals, and culinary connection, featuring:

  • Van Gogh Sunset painting class: Inspired by the expressive brushwork of Vincent van Gogh, this guided rooftop session invites guests to create vivid, swirling sunset scenes using bold colour and texture. Van Gogh’s post-impressionist style is known for its movement, emotion, and thick layered strokes, perfectly suited to capturing the golden light over Bangtao. This relaxed, social art experience welcomes all skill levels.
  • Tartare-making session: Watch Sole Mio’s chefs prepare fresh tartare dishes featuring salmon, tuna, and beef. Guests are welcome to observe or participate as they learn seasonal plating and flavour techniques in a fun and interactive setting.
  • Signature cocktail experience: Sip and explore at the bar as rooftop bartenders present a tasting session of seasonal signature cocktails, each shaken live with bold ingredients and creative flair.

Special Giveaway: A day pass for two with rooftop dining

To celebrate the evening, three lucky guests will receive a day pass for two, which includes access to the pool, gym, and spa complex (sauna, steam, and ice room), along with a 2,000 baht dining voucher at the 7th Floor Restaurant.

Winners will be announced during the event at 6.30pm. Guests must be present to claim the prize.

Event venue: 7th Floor Restaurant

Perched atop Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, the 7th Floor Restaurant blends casual rooftop charm with bold Mediterranean, Thai, and Russian influences. It’s a space designed for creativity, connection, and coastal energy, perfect for sunset cocktails, social bites, or relaxed rooftop dining.

Guests can enjoy a day pass for only 650 baht, which includes access to the pool, gym, and spa complex (sauna, steam, and ice room), along with a 500 baht food credit, a refreshing way to spend the day before easing into the golden hour.

Even better, visitors this August can enjoy 20% off à la carte food at the 7th Floor Restaurant. From wood-fired Margherita and Burrata pizzas, to comforting favourites like Beef Stroganoff, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, or Duck Massaman Curry, the menu offers something for every palate (Offer valid for dine-in only. Beverages not included. Terms and conditions apply.)

Behind the scenes, Chef Maksim is currently crafting a brand-new seasonal menu. Coming soon!

Sunset muse & art experiences

Throughout the evening, guests will experience the vibrant storytelling of Monthian Yangthong, a Phuket-based artist celebrated for his mastery of traditional Thai woodblock and linocut printmaking. His works, rich in symbolism and layered through multi-block carving techniques, explore themes of identity, heritage, and daily life with bold visual rhythm.

A casual artist talk will reveal his process, from sketch to carving to print, offering a rare glimpse into one of Thailand’s most expressive traditional art forms.

Monthian’s original works will also be on display in the hotel lobby during the Sole & Soul Monthly Art Exhibition, from August 16 to September 15, 2025. You can explore more of Monthian’s work, or connect with him directly via the following channels:

  • Facebook: I MON ARTGALLEy
  • Phone: +66 (0) 86- 961-8968
  • Email: monthian_29@live.com

Join us

Experience the culture, art, and coastal charm of an unforgettable rooftop evening, only this August at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

For reservations, contact us:

Press release

5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
