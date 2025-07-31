Sole Mio Sunset: A Van Gogh-inspired rooftop art evening

Stories unfold in layers of ink, flavour, and movement at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness this August. As Volume 6 of the Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys, Sunset Print Stories brings together cultural craft and culinary experience in a rooftop setting where traditional Thai printmaking meets modern flavour, all set to the backdrop of a Bangtao sunset.

Aligned with the spirit of the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, this event continues Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness’s commitment to celebrating art and creativity in everyday experiences, where ink becomes story, and every rooftop evening becomes a living gallery.

As the only hotel in the Bangtao Beach area offering a lifestyle wellness concept, Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness includes daily benefits with every Wellness Deluxe Room, such as one breakfast, one group class, and full access to spa and recovery facilities. It’s a stay designed for balance, energy, and choice.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume #6 – Sunset Print Stories

Guests are invited to experience an evening of printmaking, painting, mindful rituals, and culinary connection, featuring:

Van Gogh Sunset painting class: Inspired by the expressive brushwork of Vincent van Gogh, this guided rooftop session invites guests to create vivid, swirling sunset scenes using bold colour and texture. Van Gogh’s post-impressionist style is known for its movement, emotion, and thick layered strokes, perfectly suited to capturing the golden light over Bangtao. This relaxed, social art experience welcomes all skill levels.

Inspired by the expressive brushwork of Vincent van Gogh, this guided rooftop session invites guests to create vivid, swirling sunset scenes using bold colour and texture. Van Gogh’s post-impressionist style is known for its movement, emotion, and thick layered strokes, perfectly suited to capturing the golden light over Bangtao. This relaxed, social art experience welcomes all skill levels. Tartare-making session : Watch Sole Mio’s chefs prepare fresh tartare dishes featuring salmon, tuna, and beef. Guests are welcome to observe or participate as they learn seasonal plating and flavour techniques in a fun and interactive setting.

: Watch Sole Mio’s chefs prepare fresh tartare dishes featuring salmon, tuna, and beef. Guests are welcome to observe or participate as they learn seasonal plating and flavour techniques in a fun and interactive setting. Signature cocktail experience: Sip and explore at the bar as rooftop bartenders present a tasting session of seasonal signature cocktails, each shaken live with bold ingredients and creative flair.

Special Giveaway: A day pass for two with rooftop dining

To celebrate the evening, three lucky guests will receive a day pass for two, which includes access to the pool, gym, and spa complex (sauna, steam, and ice room), along with a 2,000 baht dining voucher at the 7th Floor Restaurant.

Winners will be announced during the event at 6.30pm. Guests must be present to claim the prize.

Event venue: 7th Floor Restaurant

Perched atop Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, the 7th Floor Restaurant blends casual rooftop charm with bold Mediterranean, Thai, and Russian influences. It’s a space designed for creativity, connection, and coastal energy, perfect for sunset cocktails, social bites, or relaxed rooftop dining.

Guests can enjoy a day pass for only 650 baht, which includes access to the pool, gym, and spa complex (sauna, steam, and ice room), along with a 500 baht food credit, a refreshing way to spend the day before easing into the golden hour.

Even better, visitors this August can enjoy 20% off à la carte food at the 7th Floor Restaurant. From wood-fired Margherita and Burrata pizzas, to comforting favourites like Beef Stroganoff, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, or Duck Massaman Curry, the menu offers something for every palate (Offer valid for dine-in only. Beverages not included. Terms and conditions apply.)

Behind the scenes, Chef Maksim is currently crafting a brand-new seasonal menu. Coming soon!

Sunset muse & art experiences

Throughout the evening, guests will experience the vibrant storytelling of Monthian Yangthong, a Phuket-based artist celebrated for his mastery of traditional Thai woodblock and linocut printmaking. His works, rich in symbolism and layered through multi-block carving techniques, explore themes of identity, heritage, and daily life with bold visual rhythm.

A casual artist talk will reveal his process, from sketch to carving to print, offering a rare glimpse into one of Thailand’s most expressive traditional art forms.

Monthian’s original works will also be on display in the hotel lobby during the Sole & Soul Monthly Art Exhibition, from August 16 to September 15, 2025. You can explore more of Monthian’s work, or connect with him directly via the following channels:

Join us

Experience the culture, art, and coastal charm of an unforgettable rooftop evening, only this August at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

For reservations, contact us:

Press release