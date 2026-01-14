Bangkok Design Week 2026 returns with ‘DESIGN S/O/S’ from January 29 to February 8

Published: January 14, 2026, 9:45 AM
Get ready for the return of Bangkok Design Week 2026 (BKKDW 2026), now in its ninth consecutive year, organised by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation) or CEA, in collaboration with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, government and private sector organisations, educational institutions, international organisations, and creative district network partners.

This year, the international design festival brings together creators, designers, entrepreneurs, developers, and all members of society to expand the potential of design beyond aesthetics, positioning design as a tool to drive the economy and enhance quality of life.

The festival will be held from January 29 to February 8, spanning 11 days across four main districts: Charoenkrung-Talat Noi, Phra Nakhon, Pak Khlong Talat, and Bang Lamphu-Khaosan, as well as other venues throughout Bangkok.

Unveiling the theme DESIGN S/O/S: Secure Domestic / Outreach Opportunities / Sustainable Future Bangkok Design Week 2026 presents the theme DESIGN S/O/S, a signal calling for new solutions and pathways forward, driven by the creative question, “What can design do?” and brought to life through immediate action across economic, social, environmental, and quality-of-life dimensions.

The festival invites all sectors to view design from a fresh perspective, as a tool and force that can help us survive and thrive, whether by moving cities forward, growing businesses, or improving the economy, to propel Bangkok and Thailand toward sustainable growth.

3 key pillars of DESIGN S/O/S at Bangkok Design Week 2026

S – Secure Domestic: Elevating new standards to invigorate the domestic market

O – Outreach Opportunities: Creating new opportunities and fostering collaboration to reach the global stage

S – Sustainable Future: Finding new pathways forward, ready to tackle every challenge

Over 350 Programmes Across Bangkok’s Creative Districts

Experience over 350 creative programmes across Bangkok’s creative districts, ranging from more than 200 design showcases and exhibitions that demonstrate how design seamlessly integrates with the urban context, to over 30 talent development programmes from 10 educational institutions, preparing the next generation for careers in the creative industries.

The festival also presents a diverse lineup of talks, workshops, creative events, and district tours, developed through collaboration between local communities and designers to support the transformation of areas into creative districts with tangible economic impact.

These are complemented by international collaboration programmes with designers from over 16 countries, as well as design markets, city atmosphere-building activities, and special promotions from local shops and restaurants.

Together, these programmes embody the dynamic spirit of Thai design, not only as ideas, but as real-world experimentation within the city, driving Bangkok forward as a creative city on the global stage.

Bangkok Design Week 2026 is not merely an annual festival showcasing Thai design capabilities, but a crucial mechanism for driving the creative economy, transforming experimental projects into works that impact business and society.

It stimulates tourism and creates positive spillover effects across related sectors, including restaurants, cafes, hotels, galleries, transportation, and urban systems, while reinforcing Bangkok’s role within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as a City of Design.

The festival declares that design is the power to make it survive and thrive by opening spaces for all sectors to harness creative thinking and design to address current and future challenges, create unlimited possibilities, and release “survival” ideas that are tested and implemented — collectively shaping the future of Thailand’s creative economy.

Don’t Miss Out! Experience all the programmes of Bangkok Design Week 2026 across multiple venues throughout the city. Witness how the power of Thai design can transform Bangkok and join us in shaping a city that uses design and creative thinking to tackle every challenge.

From January 29 to February 8 at Charoenkrung – Talat Noi, Phra Nakhon, Pak Khlong Talat, Bang Lamphu – Khaosan, and other venues throughout Bangkok.

For more information, you can also visit the Facebook and X pages of Bangkok Design week or you can contact them at their Line: @bangkokdesignweek if you are looking for updates.

Press Release

