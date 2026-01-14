Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 14, 2026, 9:38 AM
223 2 minutes read
Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000 | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Key insights from the news

  • A Russian mother, Olga, traveled to Pattaya to search for her missing son, Mikhail Emelianov, who disappeared on January 7 after borrowing US$10,000 for a cannabis investment meeting.
  • Olga lost contact with Emelianov after he informed her he was meeting two powerful Russian men, expressing fears for his safety and urging her to contact police if he didn't respond.
  • After reporting his disappearance to local police without updates, Olga sought help from Emelianov's friend, who spotted the two men with Emelianov's mobile phone but did not confront them due to safety concerns.
  • Olga has called for urgent action from Thai police and appealed to the public for information regarding her son's whereabouts, emphasizing the potential danger he may be in.

A Russian mother travelled to Pattaya to search for her son, who has been missing since January 7 after reportedly carrying US$10,000 in cash, or about 320,000 baht.

The 51 year old Russian woman, Olga, gave an interview to Thai media through an interpreter in the early hours of today, January 14, expressing deep concern for the safety of her son, 30 year old Russian national Mikhail Emelianov.

Olga revealed that she lost contact with Emelianov on January 7 while he was in Pattaya. She reported his disappearance to Mueang Pattaya Police Station, but said she had not received any updates on the investigation. Concerned about the lack of progress, she decided to travel to Thailand herself to follow up on the case.

According to the mother, Emelianov had been living and operating a business in Pattaya for more than two years. Shortly before he went missing, he borrowed US$10,000 from her, explaining that he needed the money to meet two Russian men to discuss an investment related to a cannabis business.

Olga said her son told her that the two men were powerful figures and that the meeting made him fear for his safety. Throughout that day, Emelianov shared his live location with his mother and later informed her that he was travelling to Bangkok with the two Russians.

Russian man missing after meeting two fellow countrymen
Photo via Facebook/ เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News

Emelianov reportedly urged his mother to immediately contact police if he failed to reply to her messages for more than two hours. He told her that he was afraid of being physically assaulted or kidnapped. This message was the last contact Olga had with her son.

After losing contact, Olga asked Emelianov’s friend to help search for him. The friend visited a cannabis shop where Emelianov was a business partner and reportedly encountered the same two Russian men her son had mentioned. According to the mother, the friend saw the men in possession of Emelianov’s mobile phone.

Related Articles
Missing Russian in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News

However, the friend did not confront them, saying he feared for his own safety and could only observe them from a distance.

Olga urged Thai police to urgently intensify the search for her son, warning that delays could place him in serious danger. She also appealed to anyone in Pattaya who may have information about Emelianov’s whereabouts to come forward and contact her or police officers.

Russian man missing in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News
Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on Missing Russian Son in Pattaya
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What is the name of the missing Russian son?
  2. 2. How much cash did Mikhail reportedly carry before going missing?
  3. 3. What date did Mikhail go missing?
  4. 4. Who is Olga in relation to Mikhail?
  5. 5. What type of business was Mikhail apparently involved in?
  6. 6. What did Mikhail fear might happen to him?
  7. 7. What did Olga do after losing contact with Mikhail?
  8. 8. Who did Mikhail borrow US$10,000 from?
  9. 9. What item did Mikhail's friend see with the two Russian men?
  10. 10. What did Olga urge the Thai police to do?

Latest Thailand News
Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri

9 minutes ago
Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts

29 minutes ago
Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi

51 minutes ago
How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers? | Thaiger Technology News

How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers?

52 minutes ago
Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000

1 hour ago
Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

17 hours ago
Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand

17 hours ago
Russian drug dealers arrested during &#8216;mushroom temple&#8217; raid in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian drug dealers arrested during ‘mushroom temple’ raid in Phuket

18 hours ago
Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht

18 hours ago
Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers

19 hours ago
Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago
Thai woman killed saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae

19 hours ago
Quick-thinking Thai teen outsmarts call centre scammer in Chai Nat | Thaiger Thailand News

Quick-thinking Thai teen outsmarts call centre scammer in Chai Nat

20 hours ago
Thai teacher allegedly abuses autistic, cutting and locking him in locker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher allegedly abuses autistic, cutting and locking him in locker

20 hours ago
Truck crash in Phatthalung reveals suspected Rohingya smuggling | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck crash in Phatthalung reveals suspected Rohingya smuggling

21 hours ago
36 foreigners arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, overstay, and drugs | Thaiger Pattaya News

36 foreigners arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, overstay, and drugs

21 hours ago
Dog guards owner’s body as elderly woman dies in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Dog guards owner’s body as elderly woman dies in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Car and skeleton recovered from canal, linked to missing Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Car and skeleton recovered from canal, linked to missing Thai man

23 hours ago
Sri Racha underwear thief caught on CCTV leaves family unsettled | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sri Racha underwear thief caught on CCTV leaves family unsettled

23 hours ago
January 13 weather: Cold, haze persists, light rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

January 13 weather: Cold, haze persists, light rain in South Thailand

24 hours ago
Egyptian man arrested for illegally working as barber in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Egyptian man arrested for illegally working as barber in Phuket

24 hours ago
Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy

1 day ago
Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release | Thaiger Thailand News

Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 14, 2026, 9:38 AM
223 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.