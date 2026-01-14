Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000

Key insights from the news Copy A Russian mother, Olga, traveled to Pattaya to search for her missing son, Mikhail Emelianov, who disappeared on January 7 after borrowing US$10,000 for a cannabis investment meeting.

A Russian mother travelled to Pattaya to search for her son, who has been missing since January 7 after reportedly carrying US$10,000 in cash, or about 320,000 baht.

The 51 year old Russian woman, Olga, gave an interview to Thai media through an interpreter in the early hours of today, January 14, expressing deep concern for the safety of her son, 30 year old Russian national Mikhail Emelianov.

Olga revealed that she lost contact with Emelianov on January 7 while he was in Pattaya. She reported his disappearance to Mueang Pattaya Police Station, but said she had not received any updates on the investigation. Concerned about the lack of progress, she decided to travel to Thailand herself to follow up on the case.

According to the mother, Emelianov had been living and operating a business in Pattaya for more than two years. Shortly before he went missing, he borrowed US$10,000 from her, explaining that he needed the money to meet two Russian men to discuss an investment related to a cannabis business.

Olga said her son told her that the two men were powerful figures and that the meeting made him fear for his safety. Throughout that day, Emelianov shared his live location with his mother and later informed her that he was travelling to Bangkok with the two Russians.

Emelianov reportedly urged his mother to immediately contact police if he failed to reply to her messages for more than two hours. He told her that he was afraid of being physically assaulted or kidnapped. This message was the last contact Olga had with her son.

After losing contact, Olga asked Emelianov’s friend to help search for him. The friend visited a cannabis shop where Emelianov was a business partner and reportedly encountered the same two Russian men her son had mentioned. According to the mother, the friend saw the men in possession of Emelianov’s mobile phone.

However, the friend did not confront them, saying he feared for his own safety and could only observe them from a distance.

Olga urged Thai police to urgently intensify the search for her son, warning that delays could place him in serious danger. She also appealed to anyone in Pattaya who may have information about Emelianov’s whereabouts to come forward and contact her or police officers.