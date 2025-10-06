What makes the durian the king of fruits?

To some, durian is one of the tastiest fruits that they swear by, while to others, it is the smelliest waking nightmare that they will experience. For all of the history, reasons, and opinions, the durian’s reputation precedes it, and in Southeast Asia, it reigns supreme as what most call the “King of Fruits.”

A thorny monarch with a history

The name durian stems from the Malay word duri, meaning “thorn,” a fitting reference to the fruit’s spiked outer shell that looks more like something you’d find at the end of a medieval mace. However, its fearsome exterior hides a soft, creamy interior that fans describe as tasting like a rich custard laced with almonds, vanilla, and even garlic. But it’s the smell that stirs the strongest reactions. British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace once described the durian as having an offensive smell that rendered it disagreeable to Europeans in his notes in 1856.

Despite, or perhaps because of, its polarising profile, the durian has developed a cult-like status across Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand. In the past, in Siam, the fruit was cultivated in Nonthaburi and was even reserved for the king and royalty. However, Chinese immigrants in the 19th century would eventually expand commercial cultivation, which made it more available and established farms in Monthong and Chantaburi.

Why is durian considered the king?

First, there’s the appearance. That spiky “crown” of a husk immediately sets the durian apart from smoother-skinned fruits like mangoes. Then there’s the sheer size: a single fruit can weigh up to 9kg, and it has been known to cause injuries when falling on the heads of farmers.

In this video from The Straits Times, you can see how the farmers leverage physics to safely catch the fruits as they fall.

But it’s not just the look, as the fruit also has a lot of loyal followers. Some tourists time their trips around the season, which peaks from June to September, and entire festivals celebrate its arrival. There’s even a blog titled Year of the Durian, which chronicles their adventures for the king of fruits across borders.

And for those who dare to try it swear by its texture and flavour complexity. While it may smell like a gas leak to some, to others it’s the most decadent fruit on Earth.

A Thai durian paradise

Thailand is the world’s largest exporter of durians, producing over 700,000 tonnes annually. Of the 234+ varieties cultivated, three dominate the Thai market:

Monthong (“Golden Pillow”) : Mild, sweet, and less smelly — perfect for first-timers.

Chanee (“Gibbon”) : Richer and more aromatic, ideal for seasoned durian lovers.

Kanyao (“Long Stem”): A premium variety from Nonthaburi, known for its smooth, golden flesh and high price tag.

You’ll find durians everywhere during the season, from petrol stations to high-end markets like Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor. And if you want to try it Thai-style, pair fresh durian with sticky rice and coconut cream.

If you are that obsessed with durian as well, you will be happy to hear that there is the Durian Land in Chantaburi. This place is a orchard where you will see how the fruit is farmed and harvested but also have the option to buy various durian products.

Some key notes in this orchard are:

The durian sculpture that sits at the top of the hill next to the Durian Cafe.

A large statue of Phra Mae Thorani that overlooks the orchard

that overlooks the orchard A zipline that goes through the durian trees

There’s no doubt durian divides opinion. But what can’t be denied is the fruit’s rich cultural and culinary history in Thailand. Its spiked exterior, legendary aroma, and loyal fanbase make it more than just a fruit. Whether you love it or not, the king of fruits is your invitation to taste a centuries-old tradition that refuses to be ignored.

