One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

One man died and two others were injured following a collision between a sedan and two motorcycles on Sukhumvit Road near Soi 42 in Pattaya at around 12pm on October 5, 2025. The vehicle reportedly signalled to turn, but the quickly approaching motorcycle failed to stop in time.

Police Lieutenant Sakayaphap Chaidech from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the scene along with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The injured, 34 year old Prakasit Suwannamee, who was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle, was found with severe injuries, including a critical neck wound and a fractured collarbone. Rescue teams performed CPR for over 40 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals sustained minor injuries. A Bolt motorcycle taxi rider on a black Honda Click had abrasions, while an Indian male passenger on the same vehicle also suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene.

Nearby, a bronze Honda sedan was found with damage to its left door. The driver, 53 year old Chang, a Chinese national, remained at the scene and gave a statement to police.

Witnesses told officers that the sedan, travelling from South Pattaya, signalled a left turn into Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 42 from the second lane. The Royal Enfield, moving straight at high speed, collided with the sedan’s left side. The Bolt motorcycle, which followed behind, lost balance and fell shortly after.

Police are continuing to investigate and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine liability.

