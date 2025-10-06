One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

Sedan signalled left turn before collision with oncoming motorcycle

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
Photo via Pattaya News

One man died and two others were injured following a collision between a sedan and two motorcycles on Sukhumvit Road near Soi 42 in Pattaya at around 12pm on October 5, 2025. The vehicle reportedly signalled to turn, but the quickly approaching motorcycle failed to stop in time.

Police Lieutenant Sakayaphap Chaidech from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the scene along with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The injured, 34 year old Prakasit Suwannamee, who was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle, was found with severe injuries, including a critical neck wound and a fractured collarbone. Rescue teams performed CPR for over 40 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals sustained minor injuries. A Bolt motorcycle taxi rider on a black Honda Click had abrasions, while an Indian male passenger on the same vehicle also suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene.

Nearby, a bronze Honda sedan was found with damage to its left door. The driver, 53 year old Chang, a Chinese national, remained at the scene and gave a statement to police.

Image of the crash scene along Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya | Photo via Pattaya News

Witnesses told officers that the sedan, travelling from South Pattaya, signalled a left turn into Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 42 from the second lane. The Royal Enfield, moving straight at high speed, collided with the sedan’s left side. The Bolt motorcycle, which followed behind, lost balance and fell shortly after.

Police are continuing to investigate and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine liability.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.