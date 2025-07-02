Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong

The Musang King durian, renowned for its rich, creamy texture and distinctive flavour, has begun to bear fruit in Betong, Yala, attracting hordes of Malaysian and Singaporean tourists eager to indulge in this prized variety.

The durian season is in full swing, with many visitors organising tours to the plantations in Ban Bon Nam Ron, Tanae Marae subdistrict, Betong district, where a wide variety of durians, along with other local fruits, are grown.

Today, July 2, at Fa Sai shop in Betong, tourists were seen enjoying the seasonal delicacy. Local vendors, including Katthamon Srikim, are capitalising on the influx of visitors by selling Musang King durians, a variety beloved by Malaysian and Singaporean tourists.

Katthamon said that the Musang King season has brought great sales, especially from Malaysian tourists, with prices ranging from 150-250 baht per kilogramme for smaller durians and 300 baht per kilogramme for larger ones.

In addition to Musang King, several other durian varieties are available, including the Ochi (Black Thorn) durian, priced between 250 and 400 baht per kilogramme, and the lesser-known Mani durian, which costs around 130-160 baht per kilogramme.

For those seeking something unique, the 101 durian, also known as Mas Johor, is a hit, with its smooth, butter-like texture and less oily, sweet taste. Priced at 170 baht per kilogramme, the 101 durian has a dedicated fan base due to its remarkable taste and texture.

Another popular variety is the Chanee durian, sold for 120 baht per kilogramme, but typically unripe for those who prefer a firmer texture.

Interestingly, Malaysian tourists tend to favour durians that have fallen naturally from the tree, as they have a stronger, more intense flavour. In contrast, Thais are more inclined to enjoy durians that are cut, which have a firmer texture, reported MGR Online.

The unique taste of Betong’s durians is attributed to the area’s exceptional soil, water, and climate conditions. Unlike the durians grown in Malaysia, Betong’s Musang King variety boasts a sweeter, oilier taste with a more intense aroma.

The difference in taste, combined with the relatively low prices this year, has made Betong a must-visit destination for durian lovers.