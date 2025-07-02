Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong

Musang King durians sell well, priced at 150-300 baht per kilogramme

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
78 1 minute read
Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

The Musang King durian, renowned for its rich, creamy texture and distinctive flavour, has begun to bear fruit in Betong, Yala, attracting hordes of Malaysian and Singaporean tourists eager to indulge in this prized variety.

The durian season is in full swing, with many visitors organising tours to the plantations in Ban Bon Nam Ron, Tanae Marae subdistrict, Betong district, where a wide variety of durians, along with other local fruits, are grown.

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala's Betong | News by Thaiger
Photo of the Musang King durian courtesy of Mun Meng Fruits

Today, July 2, at Fa Sai shop in Betong, tourists were seen enjoying the seasonal delicacy. Local vendors, including Katthamon Srikim, are capitalising on the influx of visitors by selling Musang King durians, a variety beloved by Malaysian and Singaporean tourists.

Katthamon said that the Musang King season has brought great sales, especially from Malaysian tourists, with prices ranging from 150-250 baht per kilogramme for smaller durians and 300 baht per kilogramme for larger ones.

In addition to Musang King, several other durian varieties are available, including the Ochi (Black Thorn) durian, priced between 250 and 400 baht per kilogramme, and the lesser-known Mani durian, which costs around 130-160 baht per kilogramme.

For those seeking something unique, the 101 durian, also known as Mas Johor, is a hit, with its smooth, butter-like texture and less oily, sweet taste. Priced at 170 baht per kilogramme, the 101 durian has a dedicated fan base due to its remarkable taste and texture.

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala's Betong | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Another popular variety is the Chanee durian, sold for 120 baht per kilogramme, but typically unripe for those who prefer a firmer texture.

Related Articles

Interestingly, Malaysian tourists tend to favour durians that have fallen naturally from the tree, as they have a stronger, more intense flavour. In contrast, Thais are more inclined to enjoy durians that are cut, which have a firmer texture, reported MGR Online.

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala's Betong | News by Thaiger
Photo of a Chanee durian courtesy of Dr Durian SG Facebook

The unique taste of Betong’s durians is attributed to the area’s exceptional soil, water, and climate conditions. Unlike the durians grown in Malaysia, Betong’s Musang King variety boasts a sweeter, oilier taste with a more intense aroma.

The difference in taste, combined with the relatively low prices this year, has made Betong a must-visit destination for durian lovers.

Latest Thailand News
Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi Krabi News

Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi

5 seconds ago
Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala&#8217;s Betong South Thailand News

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong

9 minutes ago
4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest Thailand News

4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest

22 minutes ago
Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam Crime News

Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam

32 minutes ago
Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui

48 minutes ago
Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video) Phuket News

Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video)

58 minutes ago
Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust Crime News

Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust

1 hour ago
Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht

1 hour ago
Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home Chiang Mai News

Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home

2 hours ago
Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand Thailand News

Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani Road deaths

Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot

2 hours ago
Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on &#8216;brand-new&#8217; shaver Thailand News

Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on ‘brand-new’ shaver

2 hours ago
Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room Phuket News

Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room

2 hours ago
Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips Crime News

Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips

3 hours ago
Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals Thailand News

Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals

3 hours ago
PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK&#8217;s Lisa for epic teaser (video) Thailand News

PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa for epic teaser (video)

4 hours ago
Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors Phuket News

Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors

4 hours ago
Bangkok abbot&#8217;s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft Bangkok News

Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft

5 hours ago
Missing woman&#8217;s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal Thailand News

Missing woman’s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal

5 hours ago
Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for &#8216;You Fight, We Help&#8217; debt relief Business News

Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for ‘You Fight, We Help’ debt relief

5 hours ago
Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years Thailand News

Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years

5 hours ago
Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute Pattaya News

Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

5 hours ago
Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme Business News

Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme

5 hours ago
Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour Thailand News

Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour

5 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x