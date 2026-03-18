Thinking about a property sales career? Here is how much real estate agents earn in Thailand and what it takes to succeed in 2026

Real estate sales is often seen as a high-income career with no ceiling and many are drawn in by the potential to earn large commissions, but just as many leave disappointed after realising the job is more complex than expected. Income structures, required skills, and even new regulations all play a role in determining success in this field.

For those considering a career in selling houses or condos in Thailand as a real estate agent in Thailand, understanding how the industry works in 2026 is essential.

Real estate sales income has no fixed ceiling

The income structure for real estate agents is more flexible than many expect. Full-time sales staff typically earn a base salary ranging from around 25,000 to 46,000 baht per month. Entry-level positions may start at 15,000 to 20,000 baht, while sales managers can earn 67,000 baht or more.

However, the most important income driver is commission.

For property sales, commission rates generally range from 3% to 5% of the transaction value. For example, closing a 5 million baht deal at a 3% commission would generate 150,000 baht in a single transaction. Rental deals also provide income, with agents typically earning one to two months’ rent for contracts of one year or longer.

Leading companies also offer benefits such as health insurance, accident coverage, dental care, mental health support, and provident funds.

One key adjustment for new agents is the working schedule. Unlike typical office jobs, weekends are often the busiest period for property viewings, meaning days off usually fall on weekdays instead.

Three career paths in real estate sales

There are three main paths for those entering the real estate sales industry as agents in Thailand, each with different levels of risk and reward.

Path one is a project-based sales representative who works directly for a developer. This path offers a stable base salary but lower commission rates, usually below 3%. The role is based at a sales office, and the company handles marketing costs. This is often suitable for beginners seeking stability.

Path two is an agency-based agent who works under a brokerage firm. There is typically no base salary, and income comes from sharing commission with the company. However, agents benefit from access to the company’s client database and support systems.

And lastly, an independent agent earns full commission based on agreed terms. This path offers the highest earning potential but also carries the most risk. Agents must find their own clients, manage marketing expenses, and handle all documentation independently.

The real estate sales process from start to finish

A real estate agent’s job in thailand doesn’t begin the moment a client walks in; it starts far before that. The entire process can be divided into four main stages.

Phase 1: Receiving property from the owner for safekeeping.

Before there’s anything to sell, the agent must first find the property. This means that homeowners or condo owners contact them to help sell or rent out their property, a process known as “property management.” At Fazwaz Thailand, the advantage is that the company already has leads on houses and condos that sellers want to sell, so the salesperson doesn’t have to find them themselves.

Next, a market valuation must be conducted by comparing the property’s price to that of nearby properties that have actually sold in the area. If the price is set too high, the property will remain unsold for a long time. Finally, all necessary documents must be collected from the owner, including copies of the title deed, ID card, house registration, and building plans.

Both the agent and the property owner must also sign a brokerage agreement, which comes in two types: an open agreement allowing the owner to list the property with multiple agents simultaneously, and a closed agreement granting exclusive rights to only one agent.

Phase 2: Finding customers through marketing.

Once you’ve acquired a property, the next step is to make it visible. In this day and age, online marketing is practically a mandatory skill. You need to take high-quality still photos and videos, post social media clips no longer than 3 minutes, and use SEO to get your listing to the first page of search results. Plus, there are now AI tools to help write scripts that highlight the property’s unique selling points.

Phase 3: Tour and Sales Closure

When a customer expresses interest, a good representative should be able to explain more than just the room size and price. They should also consider the surrounding environment, sunlight direction, ventilation, and infrastructure. Offering additional incentives, such as freebies or discounts, can help accelerate the decision-making process.

Phase 4: Closing the deal and transferring ownership.

Once a price is agreed upon, both parties will sign a “Sales Agreement” and pay a deposit of 1% to 5% of the sale price. A period of approximately 1 to 3 months will then be given for the buyer to apply for a loan from the bank. Upon bank approval, all parties will schedule a meeting to transfer ownership at the land office, thus completing the deal.

Marketing is now a core skill

After securing a property, the next step is generating visibility. In today’s market, online marketing is essential.

Agents are expected to produce high-quality photos and videos, create short-form content under three minutes, and post across social media platforms. Search engine optimisation (SEO) is also used to push listings to the top of search results. Increasingly, AI tools are being used to help write property descriptions and highlight key selling points.

Without strong marketing skills, it is difficult to compete in the current market.

Property viewings and closing the sale

When a potential buyer shows interest, the agent’s role goes beyond presenting basic details such as price and size. A strong agent can explain the surrounding environment, the direction of sunlight, ventilation, and nearby infrastructure.

Presenting offers with added incentives, such as discounts or included items, can help speed up decision-making and improve the chances of closing the deal.

Closing the deal and property transfer

Once both parties agree on a price, they sign a sale and purchase agreement and place a deposit of around 1% to 5% of the property value.

The buyer is then given approximately one to three months to secure mortgage approval from a bank. Once approved, all parties meet at the land office to complete the ownership transfer. This marks the completion of the transaction.

Understanding buyer finances is essential

Successful agents must be able to assess a buyer’s financial capacity. Banks primarily evaluate the debt-to-income ratio, with total monthly repayments typically expected to remain within 30% to 40% of income. This includes car loans, personal loans, and credit card obligations.

A simple guideline is that every 1 million baht in borrowing requires around 7,000 baht in monthly repayments. This means a buyer who can afford 21,000 baht per month could qualify for a 3 million baht property.

Agents must also advise buyers to prepare additional cash for transfer day expenses, including mortgage registration fees, utility deposits, and common area fees.

Legal and tax knowledge is critical

New regulations are also shaping the industry. The updated Land Allocation Act of 2025 requires developers to provide maintenance guarantees for public utilities within projects. This obligation ends once a juristic person for the housing estate is established.

Projects with 10 or more subdivided plots must obtain official land allocation licences. Additionally, data protection laws require agents to handle client information with strict confidentiality.

On the tax side, two key costs must be calculated before setting a selling price. Specific business tax of 3.3% applies to properties held for less than five years, while stamp duty of 0.5% applies in other cases. These costs are deducted from the sale price, so sellers must understand their net proceeds.

Sales success depends on understanding people

Closing a deal is not just about knowing the price or specifications of a property. Successful agents understand why a buyer wants to purchase.

Some buyers are motivated by stability, others by investment returns, and some by personal or family pressure. Identifying these underlying motivations is often the key to closing a deal.

Career progression in real estate as an agent in Thailand typically starts with a focus on sales performance, followed by advancement to team leader and eventually sales manager roles. Obtaining a brokerage licence can further enhance credibility and open opportunities in international markets.

Where to apply for real estate sales jobs in 2026

FazWaz is currently hosting a direct recruitment event for real estate agents in Thailand.

The event will take place in Bangkok on March 20, 2026, at Grande Centre Point Terminal 21, and in Chiang Mai at Shangri-La Chiang Mai and entry is free.

At the event, industry experts will provide guidance on income structures, how to start a career, and how FazWaz systems support agents. The company offers access to over 70,000 potential buyers per month through its website network, along with more than 100,000 property listings nationwide.

Commission rates at FazWaz range from 30% to 55% for sales deals and 40% to 60% for rental deals. Agents who generate their own leads can earn up to 70%, which is higher than the market average.

FazWaz also provides tools such as the PopDeal app, which integrates CRM functions into a single platform. Agents can track clients and deals efficiently, while backend teams support documentation, finance, and transaction processes. Ongoing training and coaching programmes, along with a nationwide agent network, further support long-term career growth.