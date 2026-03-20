Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 2:52 PM
95 1 minute read
Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A Chinese man is suspected of filing a fake theft complaint in Chiang Mai in an attempt to obtain a police document for an insurance claim before leaving Thailand.

Officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station were alerted of a snatching at 11.40pm on March 17 by a 33 year old Chinese man, Xiao. He reported that the crime occurred on Kam Paeng Din Road while he was walking from the Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.

According to Xiao, two men on a motorcycle approached him. One suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet while the other was not. Both wore black T-shirts. Xiao alleged that one of the men snatched his bag before the pair fled. He said he tried to chase them but could not stop them.

Xiao reported the bag contained a Sony A7M4 camera with a Sony G Master II 24-70 lens, an iPad Pro 2024, Ralph Lauren shirts and shorts, a DJI wireless microphone, his passport, an ID card, 5,000 baht in cash and 3,500 yuan.

Chinese man suspected for insurance scam
Photo via ThaiRath

Police said they inspected the area and reviewed CCTV footage, but did not find evidence supporting the crime as described.

Officers then attempted to contact Xiao for further questioning, but were unable to reach him. Police coordinated with tourist police to locate him and later went to the hotel where he had been staying.

Hotel staff told officers the guest had left in an app-based taxi but had not checked out. Police contacted the driver, who said he dropped Xiao off at Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai city centre.

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Chinese tourist leaves Thailand after fake police complaint
Photo via ThaiRath

Immigration police were later informed that Xiao had left Thailand for Hong Kong via Chiang Mai International Airport using the same passport he had reported stolen.

Police said the information led them to suspect the theft report was false and may have been filed to obtain an official complaint record for a travel insurance compensation claim. Officers reported the matter to the Chinese Embassy, asking that Xiao be placed on a blacklist to prevent a repeat of the behaviour.

Chinese man suspected for filing fake theft complaint for insurance compensation
Photo via ThaiRath

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 2:52 PM
95 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.