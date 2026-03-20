Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket’s Bangla Road

A group of Thai transwomen physically assaulted a foreign woman on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, after the foreigner allegedly caused disturbance and provoked conflicts.

The clip, which does not specify the date or time of the incident, showed a foreign woman, believed to be Russian, confronting several Thai transwomen on the street. The foreigner, wearing an elephant-pattern skirt, is seen targeting a transwoman in a pink mini dress.

The foreign woman shouted at the transwoman and appeared to mock her by shaking her bottom. The transwoman in the pink dress attempted to walk away, but the woman followed her.

People recording the video are heard saying the transwoman usually avoids conflict and only responds if she is attacked first.

Moments later, the footage showed the foreign woman striking the Thai transwoman on the head. The transwoman then reacted and a scuffle began.

The situation escalated when other transwomen join in and the foreign woman was attacked until she fell to the ground. In the video, she was repeatedly hit, kicked and has her hair pulled. One person was seen using a shoe to strike her. A Thai man later steped in, after which the foreign woman got up and walked away from the area.

Several Thai social media users who said they were on the street at the time claimed the foreign woman appeared heavily intoxicated and had been behaving provocatively. They alleged she hugged several men and tried to obtain free drinks from partygoers at a bar.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no update indicating any of the people involved had filed a complaint with police. The motive for the incident remains unclear.

A similar case was reported in Pattaya on March 7, when a foreign woman was attacked by Thai nationals on Walking Street. In that incident, the woman was seen arguing with her boyfriend before a group of Thai transwomen, who appeared unrelated to the couple’s dispute, rushed in and assaulted her.

Footage of the Pattaya incident also circulated widely online, prompting Thai social media users to call for an investigation. Some commenters said foreign tourists should not be subjected to the kind of abuse shown in the video. There has been no update on what prompted the attack in that case.