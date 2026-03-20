Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket’s Bangla Road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 2:03 PM
93 2 minutes read
Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket’s Bangla Road | Thaiger
Photo via X/ @RedCatSolomon

A group of Thai transwomen physically assaulted a foreign woman on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, after the foreigner allegedly caused disturbance and provoked conflicts.

The clip, which does not specify the date or time of the incident, showed a foreign woman, believed to be Russian, confronting several Thai transwomen on the street. The foreigner, wearing an elephant-pattern skirt, is seen targeting a transwoman in a pink mini dress.

The foreign woman shouted at the transwoman and appeared to mock her by shaking her bottom. The transwoman in the pink dress attempted to walk away, but the woman followed her.

People recording the video are heard saying the transwoman usually avoids conflict and only responds if she is attacked first.

Moments later, the footage showed the foreign woman striking the Thai transwoman on the head. The transwoman then reacted and a scuffle began.

Phuket transwomen attack foreign woman
Photo via X/ @RedCatSolomon

The situation escalated when other transwomen join in and the foreign woman was attacked until she fell to the ground. In the video, she was repeatedly hit, kicked and has her hair pulled. One person was seen using a shoe to strike her. A Thai man later steped in, after which the foreign woman got up and walked away from the area.

Several Thai social media users who said they were on the street at the time claimed the foreign woman appeared heavily intoxicated and had been behaving provocatively. They alleged she hugged several men and tried to obtain free drinks from partygoers at a bar.

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As of the time of reporting, there has been no update indicating any of the people involved had filed a complaint with police. The motive for the incident remains unclear.

Foreigner provokes attack on Phuket road
Photo via X/ @RedCatSolomon

A similar case was reported in Pattaya on March 7, when a foreign woman was attacked by Thai nationals on Walking Street. In that incident, the woman was seen arguing with her boyfriend before a group of Thai transwomen, who appeared unrelated to the couple’s dispute, rushed in and assaulted her.

Footage of the Pattaya incident also circulated widely online, prompting Thai social media users to call for an investigation. Some commenters said foreign tourists should not be subjected to the kind of abuse shown in the video. There has been no update on what prompted the attack in that case.

Foreign woman attacked on Bangla Road Phuket
Photo via X/ @RedCatSolomon

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 2:03 PM
93 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.