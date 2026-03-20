How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand?

An International Driving Permit (IDP) works well for short-stay tourists in Thailand, but only if it’s the right document, from the right country, with the right vehicle categories. For anyone staying longer than a few months, the protections start to fade, and then the real danger isn’t a 500-baht police fine but a denied insurance claim after a serious accident.

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What the Thai law says about foreign drivers

The Motor Vehicle Act B.E. 2522 (1979) establishes that foreigners without immigrant visas can drive using an International Driving Permit. The practical threshold is around 90 days, though some rental companies and insurers are pushing for 60 days.

Tourist visa holders planning to leave within three months are generally fine. Stay longer or hold a non-immigrant visa, and you need a Thai licence.

You will need to keep in mind that as you hold your home country’s driver’s licence in conjunction with your IDP. This may differ from place to place in Thailand, but to be on the safe side, it should be great to have both of them on hand. Do not fear, however, at least according to the Petchabun Provincial Immigration Office, you could use your foreign-issued licence as part of a process to apply for a Thai driver’s licence.

Make sure you have the proper IDP

An International Driving Permit (IDP) is a grey paper booklet issued by government-authorised automobile associations, AAA or AATA in the US, PayPoint in the UK, and state motoring organisations in Australia. It’s not a standalone licence. You must carry it with your original national driving licence.

Keep in mind that there are scahese are scams, plastic cards or PDFs sold online. Red flags include websites using “licence” instead of “permit” or promising validity beyond three years.

Which countries’ IDPs work in Thailand?

Thailand recognised the 1949 Geneva Convention in 1962 and added the 1968 Vienna Convention in 2020. Drivers from the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Malaysia use Geneva-format IDPs. Most European countries, Russia, Brazil, and India use Vienna-format IDPs.

The major exception would be China and Taiwan, which aren’t party to either convention. In that case, Chinese nationals need a Thai driving licence to drive legally.

The motorcycle trap that catches most tourists

This is the single biggest source of trouble for foreign drivers. If your home licence only covers cars (Category B), your IDP does not authorise motorcycle riding in Thailand, even for small scooters. You need a specific Category A motorcycle endorsement on both your national licence and your IDP.

Rental shops in tourist areas rarely check this. They want the revenue. But if you’re in an accident without the correct category, your insurance company will classify you as an unlicensed driver and deny all claims. Travel insurance policies almost universally exclude motorcycle accidents when the rider has no valid motorcycle endorsement.

Thai hospitals can hold your passport until medical bills are settled, and without insurance coverage, you’re personally liable for everything, which can easily reach tens of thousands of dollars.

Police enforcement in different cities

Enforcement varies wildly. Phuket is the strictest, with systematic checkpoints in Patong, Karon, and Kata. Pattaya and Chiang Mai’s old city also see frequent checks. Bangkok sees fewer stops. Rural areas have minimal enforcement.

Typical fines range from 500 to 2,000 baht, but police fines are nothing compared to insurance issues. Major Thai insurers like AXA and Roojai require valid IDPs or Thai licences for claims processing. Elite Auto Rent identifies invalid driving licences as the number-one reason for insurance claim rejection in Thailand.

Getting a Thai licence: The process for residents

For expats past the 90-day threshold, you’ll need a passport with a non-immigrant visa, a residence certificate from Immigration (300 to 500 baht), a medical certificate from a Thai clinic (100 to 500 baht), your original foreign licence, and passport photos.

All applicants face aptitude tests and a mandatory written theory test (50 questions, 90% pass mark). The first licence is a two-year temporary permit (205 baht car, 105 baht motorcycle), becoming a five-year licence upon renewal (505 baht car, 255 baht motorcycle). Processing takes two to three weeks in Bangkok via the DLT Smart Queue app, faster in provincial offices.

Recent changes affecting foreign drivers

Traffic fines increased in June 2025: no helmet now costs 2,000 baht, seatbelt violations 2,000 baht, and phone use 4,000 baht. The DLT QR Licence app allows digital licence presentation.

Thailand’s visa-exempt crackdown since late 2025 limits entries to roughly two per year, shrinking the grey zone for long-stay tourists using IDPs indefinitely.

For short-stay tourists, an international driving permit works well in Thailand if you get the genuine article and make sure it covers the vehicles you plan to drive. Make sure to carry your original national licence alongside it and respect the 90-day threshold. Motorcycle rental requires Category A authorisation with no exceptions.

For anyone staying longer, get a Thai licence. The process is bureaucratic but inexpensive, and the protection it provides far outweighs a half-day at the DLT. A 500-baht fine is an inconvenience. A denied insurance claim after a serious accident is financially catastrophic.