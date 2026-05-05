Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 5, 2026, 2:14 PM
263 1 minute read
Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Pokémon Thailand

Thailand will get its first Pokémon Centre in 2026, with Pokémon Centre Bangkok set to open at centralwOrld in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.

Pokémon (Thailand) has signed a lease agreement with Central Pattana for the new Bangkok branch. The deal was signed by Shunsuke Sasaki, director of Pokémon (Thailand), and Isareit Chirathivat, Central Pattana’s Head of Leasing – Fashion & Luxury.

Pikachu also appeared at the event in a Thai-inspired outfit, giving fans an early look at how the brand may blend Pokémon with local culture.

Thailand’s first Pokémon Centre Bangkok is coming to centralwOrld in 2026, with official merchandise and fan events planned.
Photo via Pokémon Thailand

The Bangkok branch will be the largest Pokémon Centre outside Japan, according to Pokémon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MGR Online reported that it will also be the brand’s third overseas branch, following Singapore in 2019 and Taipei in 2023.

The Pokémon Centre in Bangkok will sell official merchandise and is expected to become a meeting point for fans in Thailand and the region. The store will also host activities such as trading card game competitions and special events.

The company also said that further details, including the opening date, store size, exclusive products, and activities, will be announced later.

Thailand’s first Pokémon Centre Bangkok is coming to centralwOrld in 2026, with official merchandise and fan events planned.
Photo via Pokémon Thailand

In similar news, an online sensation has emerged as a Facebook page announced it is willing to pay up to 200,000 baht (around US$6,108) for a special Pokémon Oreo cookie featuring the rare Mew, the psychic pink and diminutive Pokémon, design.

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This limited-edition cookie has caused a stir among collectors and raised questions about the authenticity of the buying offers, with some speculating it might be a price inflation tactic. Investigations reveal that this collectable item is also sought after internationally, with similar high purchase prices.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 5, 2026, 2:14 PM
263 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.