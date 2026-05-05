Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026

Thailand will get its first Pokémon Centre in 2026, with Pokémon Centre Bangkok set to open at centralwOrld in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.

Pokémon (Thailand) has signed a lease agreement with Central Pattana for the new Bangkok branch. The deal was signed by Shunsuke Sasaki, director of Pokémon (Thailand), and Isareit Chirathivat, Central Pattana’s Head of Leasing – Fashion & Luxury.

Pikachu also appeared at the event in a Thai-inspired outfit, giving fans an early look at how the brand may blend Pokémon with local culture.

The Bangkok branch will be the largest Pokémon Centre outside Japan, according to Pokémon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MGR Online reported that it will also be the brand’s third overseas branch, following Singapore in 2019 and Taipei in 2023.

The Pokémon Centre in Bangkok will sell official merchandise and is expected to become a meeting point for fans in Thailand and the region. The store will also host activities such as trading card game competitions and special events.

The company also said that further details, including the opening date, store size, exclusive products, and activities, will be announced later.

In similar news, an online sensation has emerged as a Facebook page announced it is willing to pay up to 200,000 baht (around US$6,108) for a special Pokémon Oreo cookie featuring the rare Mew, the psychic pink and diminutive Pokémon, design.

This limited-edition cookie has caused a stir among collectors and raised questions about the authenticity of the buying offers, with some speculating it might be a price inflation tactic. Investigations reveal that this collectable item is also sought after internationally, with similar high purchase prices.