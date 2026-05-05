Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026
Thailand will get its first Pokémon Centre in 2026, with Pokémon Centre Bangkok set to open at centralwOrld in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.
Pokémon (Thailand) has signed a lease agreement with Central Pattana for the new Bangkok branch. The deal was signed by Shunsuke Sasaki, director of Pokémon (Thailand), and Isareit Chirathivat, Central Pattana’s Head of Leasing – Fashion & Luxury.
Pikachu also appeared at the event in a Thai-inspired outfit, giving fans an early look at how the brand may blend Pokémon with local culture.
The Bangkok branch will be the largest Pokémon Centre outside Japan, according to Pokémon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MGR Online reported that it will also be the brand’s third overseas branch, following Singapore in 2019 and Taipei in 2023.
The Pokémon Centre in Bangkok will sell official merchandise and is expected to become a meeting point for fans in Thailand and the region. The store will also host activities such as trading card game competitions and special events.
The company also said that further details, including the opening date, store size, exclusive products, and activities, will be announced later.
In similar news, an online sensation has emerged as a Facebook page announced it is willing to pay up to 200,000 baht (around US$6,108) for a special Pokémon Oreo cookie featuring the rare Mew, the psychic pink and diminutive Pokémon, design.
This limited-edition cookie has caused a stir among collectors and raised questions about the authenticity of the buying offers, with some speculating it might be a price inflation tactic. Investigations reveal that this collectable item is also sought after internationally, with similar high purchase prices.
Latest Thailand News
Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend
Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao
Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning
Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big
Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge
17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: