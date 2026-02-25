Brazilian suspect admits killing Thai woman in Japan apartment

Published: February 25, 2026, 2:37 PM
Brazilian suspect admits killing Thai woman in Japan apartment
Photo via YouTube/ 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

A Brazilian man confessed to killing a Thai woman by strangling her at his apartment in Tsu City, Mie prefecture, Japan.

The Thai woman was identified as 47 year old Supaluck Narusue, who lived and worked part time at a factory in Okazaki city in Aichi prefecture. She did not return home after telling her family she would meet a Brazilian friend on February 6. Her family then reported her missing to Japanese police on February 11.

Police investigation led to Supaluck’s car, which was found in the parking area of an apartment building in Tsu City.

Officers then searched the room of the Brazilian man she was believed to have gone to meet and found her body inside the apartment. Local police said Supaluck died after being strangled and was believed to have died on February 10.

The Brazilian suspect was identified as 38 year old Marcelo Dos Santos, who was reportedly unemployed. Santos was arrested for drug use on February 13, before police found Supaluck’s body at his apartment.

Brazilian man kills Thai woman in Japan apartment
Photo via YouTube/ 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

After questioning in the murder case, police said Santos confessed to killing Supaluck and claimed the motive was a personal conflict.

Police reported that the pair had known each other for many years and suspect the motive may be linked to a dispute in their relationship.

Local media reported that residents in the area said they did not notice anything unusual until officers searched Santos’s room and found Supaluck’s body.

Police are continuing to investigate events between February 6 and February 10. Investigators said they plan to review the pair’s conversations and financial transactions to better understand the conflict and establish a motive.

Thai woman murdered by Brazilian in Japan
Photo via YouTube/ 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

In a separate case reported in October last year, a Thai woman sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women after her mother was found dead in a spa in Japan. She believed her mother was murdered and asked the foundation to coordinate with local police.

The woman said her mother was found naked on a massage bed after working at the spa for about six months. She also said her mother had previously told her she had been strangled by a Japanese customer but managed to escape.

The foundation assisted the woman as the case was investigated. A detailed autopsy was later conducted and officials said there were no signs of assault or murder. Police suspected the woman died from illness.

