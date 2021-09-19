Connect with us

Phuket Covid-19: 1 Phuket Prison death, 1 Sandbox infection

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr Shankar S

Phuket saw one new death and one new Covid-19 infection from an international traveller who entered the island as part of the Phuket Sandbox programme as daily numbers hold steady and hospital bed occupancy continues to worsen.

The one death was of an inmate at Phuket Provincial Prison, the second death that the prison has seen after a Covid-19 outbreak with 199 infections identified September 4. Yesterday’s death was a 24 year old Thai man with no information on his health or vaccination status. One of the previously reported deaths 2 days ago, that of a 38 year old man with underlying health conditions, has now been confirmed as another Phuket Prison inmate.

Phuket added just 3 new hospital beds yesterday, but with 11 new hospitalisations, there are now only 230 remaining beds, the lowest it’s been since the start of the third wave of Covid-19.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 242 +7
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,680 +12
TOTAL Total infections since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 8,539 +242
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 49 +1

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 5 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 3,743 +80
Total number of people released from medical care 4,950 +162
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,139 -3

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,165 +3
Occupied hospital beds 1,935 +11
Available hospital beds 230 -8
Hospital bed occupancy rate 89.38% +0.38%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 +6
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 385 -4

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 96: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up one from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)
  • Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23)
    • Talad Yai 865, (+15)
    • Talad Neua 430 (+8)
  • Wichit – 720 (+13)
  • Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)
  • Chalong – 247 (+8)
  • Rawai – 244 (+4)
  • Karon – 67 (+1)
  • Kathu – 348 (+3)
  • Patong – 273 (+6)
  • Kamala – 75 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)
  • Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)
  • Mai Khao – 89 (+0)
  • Sakhu – 34 (+1)

Recent comments:
image
Kevod
2021-09-19 12:42
Jeezo you make your covid cases look like they're out of control. Compare these stats to other countries and your much better off. Stop the whingeing and just roll out the vaccines quicker. This should all have been done a…
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-19 12:42
I read "1 sandbox infection" and was very happy. Of cause, it's very deceptive to say at least. Did you guys hired TAT writers?
image
EdwardV
2021-09-19 12:45
They hardly ever say when the sandbox tourist tested positive. On arrival? Day 6 or13? Two weeks after?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

