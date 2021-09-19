Bovine attack kills forest ranger in Khao Yai National Park

Over the weekend, a forest ranger was killed and another ranger sustained injuries after they were attacked by a gaur, an indigenous bovine also known as an Indian bison. The 2 rangers had been on patrol in the Khao Yai National Park at the time of the attack. There were 4 other rangers who had been conducting patrols with them since Wednesday in the national park areas that encompass the Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri provinces in central Thailand.

Shortly after arriving at Khao Samer Poon in Prachin Buri on Friday, the 2 rangers, Nakorn Sriruang, who was head of the patrol, and Samruay Neeplee, were charged by a gaur, says Adisak Phusitwongsanuyut, chief of Khao Yai National Park. Other rangers at the scene fired shots at the gaur to scare it away. First aid was administered to the injured rangers followed by a helicopter airlifting them away to a hospital.

Nakorn was later pronounced dead at the Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Samruay is still recuperating at the Pakchongnana Hospital, says Adisak. Nakorn’s family and officials from the national park went to the Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital yesterday to receive the body for funeral rites.

The gaur population has dwindled down to a couple hundred in Thailand. When they have limited interactions with humans, such as in parts of India, the animal tends to be timid, but when frightened they will crash through the forest. In some Southeast Asian countries, locals say the gaurs can be noted for their aggressive behaviour. The animal has few natural enemies.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post Thai National Parks

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on