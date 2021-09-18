Phuket Covid-19: 235 daily infections, 238 hospital beds available

Phuket Covid-19 numbers held steady today with no deaths and 235 new infections, though that’s only 3 less than the total available hospital beds as 39 more people were hospitalised.

Hospital bed occupancy is just below 89% now, though Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has insisted there is no shortage of beds. The number of “green” mild infections continues the drop that started a few days ago that has almost halved the green patients in hospital facilities, perhaps due to more home quarantines and community isolation centres.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 235 -1 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,668 -3 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 8,297 +235 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 48 0

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today no people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 3,663 +42 Total number of people released from medical care 4,788 +193 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,142 -35

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,162 0 Occupied hospital beds 1,924 +39 Available hospital beds 238 -39 Hospital bed occupancy rate 88.99% 1.80%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 341 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 389 -12

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

95: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)

Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23) Talad Yai 865, (+15) Talad Neua 430 (+8)

Wichit – 720 (+13)

Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)

Chalong – 247 (+8)

Rawai – 244 (+4)

Karon – 67 (+1) Kathu – 348 (+3)

Patong – 273 (+6)

Kamala – 75 (+1) Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)

Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)

Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)

Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)

Mai Khao – 89 (+0)

Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

