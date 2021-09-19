Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket

Today’s Phuket Covid-19 updated reported one new death, and now details are emerging on it, the second death of an inmate in prison. Phuket Provincial Prison officials have confirmed that an inmate has died of a Covid-19 infection after an outbreak discovered 2 weeks ago.

The death was a 24 year old man who had lived in Baan Bang Duk in Mai Khao before being incarcerated. He had been moved from the prison in Phuket to Thalang Hospital for treatment for Covid-19. Police were notified by staff of the hospital that the prisoner had died of the infection while under medical care at 12:15 pm yesterday. His family has now taken the man’s body for funeral rites.

On September 4, mass testing had taken place at the prison where inmates were tested using antigen test kits as part of a proactive screening initiative to uncover suspected Covid-19 infections amongst the prison population. That testing had identified 199 positive tests.

Prison officials had not publicly announced what actions would be taken to deal with the Covid-19 cluster inside the prison walls. But yesterday staff arrived from the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation with supplies. They brought 4 boxes of hand sanitiser as well as 1,000 donated ATKs that the staff promised to help administered to inmates to continue testing for more Covid-19 infections.

Friday’s Covid-19 updates from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office mentioned 5 deaths including a 38 year old who had received 2 Sinovac vaccines and suffered from high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. That death was revealed yesterday to be that of an inmate at Phuket Provincial Prison, the first Covid-19 death from inside the correctional facility.

The man was originally from Phetchaburi province had was brought to Thalang Hospital as well after contracting Covid-19 during the mass testing event. He passed away around 5 in the morning on Thursday and was cremated later the same day at Wat Phra Thong.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

