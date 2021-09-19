Connect with us

Phuket

Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket Prison has its second Covid-19 death in a week. (via Phuket News)

Today’s Phuket Covid-19 updated reported one new death, and now details are emerging on it, the second death of an inmate in prison. Phuket Provincial Prison officials have confirmed that an inmate has died of a Covid-19 infection after an outbreak discovered 2 weeks ago.

The death was a 24 year old man who had lived in Baan Bang Duk in Mai Khao before being incarcerated. He had been moved from the prison in Phuket to Thalang Hospital for treatment for Covid-19. Police were notified by staff of the hospital that the prisoner had died of the infection while under medical care at 12:15 pm yesterday. His family has now taken the man’s body for funeral rites.

On September 4, mass testing had taken place at the prison where inmates were tested using antigen test kits as part of a proactive screening initiative to uncover suspected Covid-19 infections amongst the prison population. That testing had identified 199 positive tests.

Prison officials had not publicly announced what actions would be taken to deal with the Covid-19 cluster inside the prison walls. But yesterday staff arrived from the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation with supplies. They brought 4 boxes of hand sanitiser as well as 1,000 donated ATKs that the staff promised to help administered to inmates to continue testing for more Covid-19 infections.

Friday’s Covid-19 updates from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office mentioned 5 deaths including a 38 year old who had received 2 Sinovac vaccines and suffered from high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. That death was revealed yesterday to be that of an inmate at Phuket Provincial Prison, the first Covid-19 death from inside the correctional facility.

The man was originally from Phetchaburi province had was brought to Thalang Hospital as well after contracting Covid-19 during the mass testing event. He passed away around 5 in the morning on Thursday and was cremated later the same day at Wat Phra Thong.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

