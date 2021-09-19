Thailand
Unemployed Bangkok chef arrested after allegedly trying to sell rare butterflies to undercover agents
An out of work Thai chef was arrested for allegedly trying to sell 8 preserved butterflies, all of which are rare species, to undercover officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation at a shopping centre in Bangkok.
The unidentified 29 year old unemployed chef, who previously worked at a Japanese restaurant in a Sukhumvit hotel, allegedly told officials that the butterflies belonged to him and used to reside on the walls of the Japanese restaurant. Navee Changphirom, chief of the 1362 special operations unit of the wildlife department says that his officers had found an advertisement on Facebook that was selling rare butterflies. The officials contacted the butterfly dealer and said they wanted to inspect the insects prior to purchasing them. They arranged to meet at a shopping centre in Bangkok.
The man arrived at the shopping centre, allegedly with a box full of his framed butterflies. The police then arrested the unemployed chef after they decided the butterflies belonged to several rare species. The butterflies include:
- 3 butterflies of the Stichophthalma louisa species
- 1 of the Stichophthalma godfreyi species
- 1 the Meandrusa Payeni species, also known as the yellow gorgon
- 1 of the Teinopalpus imperialis species, also known as the Kaiser-i-Hind
- 1 of the Actias rhodopneuma species, also sometimes known as the pink spirit moth
- 1 of the Actias maenas, also known as the Malaysian moon moth
The 8 butterflies have been valued at about 17,400 baht. Navee says the man faces charges of illegal possession of rare wildlife species and advertising them for sale, and trading in rare species without a licence. He faces over 15 years in prison and over a million baht in fines if he is convicted on all charges. He was later given over to the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division for further legal proceedings. The 8 butterflies have been seized as evidence.
Thai PBS says the Teinopalpus imperialis butterfly is a highly sought-after butterfly to collectors.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket
Unemployed Bangkok chef arrested after allegedly trying to sell rare butterflies to undercover agents
Phuket Covid-19: 1 Phuket Prison death, 1 Sandbox infection
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bovine attack kills forest ranger in Khao Yai National Park
Korat Police allegedly use police van for trip to beach
Kalasin man allegedly robs convenience store and then a gold shop the next day before being arrested
Sunday Covid Update: 117 deaths and 13,576 new cases
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Woman shot by stray gunfire during motorcycle shooting
Phuket pair arrested in possession of meth pills, homemade gun
Prayut to propose to CCSA to reopen theatres, allow filmmaking
Saturday Covid-19 UPDATE: Select provincial totals
Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
Phuket Covid-19: 235 daily infections, 238 hospital beds available
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
- Krabi3 days ago
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
- Bangkok3 days ago
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
- Thailand2 days ago
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
- Indonesia3 days ago
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Recent comments: