Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

Famous Psychic ‘Mor Plai’ Apologizes for Border Panic, Clears Fake Arrest Rumors

BANGKOK – Famous fortune teller “Mor Plai Pray Krasip” publicly apologized and asked society for a second chance following a severe backlash. She admitted the incident caused her depression and health issues. She also clarified false rumors regarding money laundering.

Previously, Mor Plai predicted a major conflict at the Thai-Cambodia border. She claimed “big unrest” would happen within days. This prediction caused public panic. Critics attacked her heavily online. She disappeared from the spotlight to handle the stress.

Reporters recently interviewed her at the “Hor Taew Tak” movie premiere. She stated she is recovering. Admitted the drama affected her mental health significantly. She suffered from panic attacks and depression. She also sought hospital treatment for her existing SLE (Lupus) condition.

Mor Plai formally apologized with a “Wai” gesture. She asked the public to accept her back. She admitted her confidence in making predictions dropped.

“I learned a lesson,” she said. “I apologize for speaking words that hurt feelings. I will not do it again and will be very careful with my words.”

She plans to continue her work but will change her approach by avoid specific predictions that harm individuals or groups.

Mor Plai revealed that the online criticism was not the most painful part. Instead, fake news caused her the most distress. AI-generated reports falsely claimed she laundered money and faced arrest.

She denied these rumors completely. She filed a report with the Cyber Police. Officers are currently tracking down the culprits. She confirmed she faces no legal charges from any organization.

She admitted she often wants to quit the profession but cannot because work keeps coming in. She plans to focus more on her main tasks: setting up spirit shrines and dealing with spirits (“ghost hunting”).

She also gave advice to the public, urging people to use critical thinking.

“Please analyze before believing,” she stated. “My predictions are general guidance. Do not panic immediately.”

She concluded by emphasizing her status which is a regular fortune teller, not a “wizard” or a supernatural being. She wishes everyone happiness for the upcoming New Year.