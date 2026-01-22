Thailand News | Family of 16 left stranded in China after costly travel scam, Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays

Today we’ll be talking about a Thai family left stranded in China after a major travel scam, a final destination moment involving a steel bars falling off a truck and smashing vehicles behind it, and a little later bizarre cases involving ladyboy permission slips and alien species marriage proposals.

Family of 16 Left Stranded in China After Costly Travel Scam

A Thai family of 16 was stranded in China after allegedly paying 700,000 baht to a fraudulent travel agency that vanished before their return journey. The group discovered their return tickets were never issued, leaving them stuck abroad with limited funds. Relatives in Thailand sought urgent assistance while authorities worked to coordinate help. The family eventually received support to arrange their journey home. Officials warned travellers to thoroughly verify agencies before making large payments.

Nonthaburi Crash Leaves Students Injured After 92-year-old Driver Collision

Several students were injured in Nonthaburi after a vehicle collided with their motorcycle, triggering a swift emergency response. Witnesses said the impact was severe, throwing the riders onto the road and causing traffic disruption. Rescue teams transported the injured students to nearby hospitals, where they received treatment for varying injuries. The driver involved – who is 92-years-old- was detained at the scene as police began investigating the cause of the crash. Officials reiterated calls for safer driving practices, particularly in areas frequented by young commuters.

Bangkok Hotel Sparks Online Storm With Questionable Ladyboy Guest Form

A Bangkok hotel found itself under fire after an unverified guest declaration form referencing “ladyboys” circulated widely on social media. The form, which appeared to single out transgender guests, drew sharp criticism for being discriminatory and outdated. Online users questioned the hotel’s policies and demanded clarification over whether the document was genuine. The hotel later addressed the controversy, distancing itself from the form and promising to review internal procedures. The incident reignited broader debate about inclusivity and respectful treatment within Thailand’s hospitality sector.

Steel Bar Truck Accident Causes Chaos in Samut Prakan

A truck carrying steel bars caused panic in Samut Prakan after its load shifted and spilled onto the road, leading to a serious traffic incident. Several vehicles were damaged as drivers struggled to avoid the falling cargo. Emergency crews rushed to secure the area and clear the roadway, resulting in lengthy delays. Police launched an investigation into whether the truck was improperly loaded or secured. The accident renewed concerns about heavy vehicle safety and transport regulation enforcement.

German Tourist Tracked Down After Phuket Spa Theft

Police in Phuket have arrested a German man accused of stealing 2,000 baht from a local spa, following a complaint lodged by the business owner. CCTV footage reportedly showed the suspect pocketing cash while staff were distracted, prompting officers to launch a search. Authorities later located the man and brought him in for questioning, where he allegedly admitted to the theft. The incident sparked discussion online about petty crime involving tourists and the reputational impact on popular destinations. Police reminded businesses to remain vigilant and encouraged visitors to respect local laws.

Chon Buri Vendor Refuses Refund After Customer Overpays

A dispute erupted in Chon Buri after a street vendor reportedly refused to refund a customer who overpaid by 1,260 baht. The customer claimed the mistake was accidental and immediately requested the money back. The vendor’s refusal sparked public backlash when the story spread online. Local officials later stepped in to mediate the disagreement. The incident fuelled debate over consumer rights and fair trading at local markets.

Mongkolkit’s ‘Alien Marriage’ Claim Sends Shockwaves Through Politics

Thai political discourse took an unexpected turn after Mongkolkit announced a bizarre promise involving marriage to an alien, tying it to election commentary. The statement quickly went viral, drawing reactions ranging from amusement to outrage. Critics accused him of trivialising the political process, while supporters argued it was satire or attention-grabbing rhetoric. The episode added to ongoing concerns about spectacle overshadowing policy debate. Election officials urged candidates to maintain seriousness and accountability.

Ancient Hand Outline Becomes World’s Oldest Known Cave Art

Researchers in Indonesia have identified what is believed to be the world’s oldest known cave art: a simple outline of a human hand. Dating back tens of thousands of years, the artwork provides rare insight into early human expression. Scientists say the discovery reshapes understanding of when symbolic thinking emerged. The cave painting was preserved remarkably well despite its age. Experts describe the find as a major milestone in the study of human creativity.



