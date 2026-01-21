Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 21, 2026, 3:38 PM
Photo via ThaiPost

A food vendor in Chon Buri refused to refund a customer who mistakenly overpaid for a meal, daring the victim to take legal action after keeping the excess money.

The 34 year old victim, Chonnanee, filed a complaint with Nong Prue Police Station yesterday, January 20, after she failed to recover the overpaid amount from a female vendor selling white rice noodles in Soi Ratchaphruek 2, Chon Buri.

Chonnanee explained that the incident occurred on January 13, when she and her aunt, 49 year old Nongnuch, ate at the stall. The total bill came to 140 baht, which Chonnanee paid via a mobile banking application. However, she accidentally transferred 1,400 baht instead of the correct amount.

She said she did not immediately notice the mistake and only realised it after returning home. Chonnanee then contacted the vendor by phone to explain what had happened.

Overpayment dispute in Chon Buri
Photo via ThaiRath

According to Chonnanee, the vendor admitted receiving the money but said she was unable to refund it, claiming she had already spent the funds on personal expenses. The vendor promised to return the overpaid 1,260 baht within a few days.

Despite this assurance, the vendor later stopped responding. Chonnanee said she visited the stall in person to retrieve her money, only to find it closed.

When contacted again by phone, the vendor said she shut the stall due to illness and claimed she was uncomfortable and unable to return the money at that time. She asked Chonnanee to call back the next day, but subsequent calls went unanswered.

Thai woman demands refund from Chon Buri vendor
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Frustrated, Chonnanee sent messages warning that she would report the matter to police. She said the vendor responded by challenging her to take legal action, insisting she had done nothing wrong and daring the customer to find evidence of fraud. The exchange reportedly escalated into a heated argument.

Chonnanee later told Thai Post that she never intended to pursue legal action, saying her only goal was to recover her money. She added that she was even willing to accept instalment repayments if the vendor needed time.

The woman also expressed disappointment, saying she had been a regular customer at the stall since her student days and never expected such behaviour from the vendor.

Thai vendor refuses to refund overpayment
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 21, 2026, 3:38 PM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.