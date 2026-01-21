Unverified ‘ladyboy declaration form’ of Bangkok hotel goes viral

Photo via Facebook/ ᒍᑌᔕT ᗰIKE

Netizens are questioning the authenticity of a “ladyboy declaration form” allegedly used by a hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area after an image of the document went viral on social media.

The image was shared yesterday, January 20, by the Facebook account Just Mike, quickly drawing attention from both Thai and foreign netizens, particularly those who have experience staying in Bangkok or other tourist areas of Thailand.

According to the image, the document was issued by the juristic person of Omni Complex, a mixed-use building offering both residential units and hotel accommodation. The property is located in Sukhumvit Soi 4, near Nana BTS Station, in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.

The form appears to focus specifically on additional guests brought into rooms, and was reportedly intended only for guests who bring transwomen to the accommodation.

The document states that the form is part of the building’s security measures, claiming it aims to prevent disputes and potential physical altercations.

Sukhumvit Soi 4 Nana
Photo by Kalboz via Flickr

The declaration reportedly requires guests to confirm whether they still wish to bring in a transgender guest, whether a service fee was negotiated, and the exact amount of the agreed payment.

It also contains warnings that disagreements over fees could lead to arguments or violence, and advises guests to keep their belongings and valuables secure.

Due to its wording and focus, many netizens criticised the form as discriminatory toward transgender people, while others questioned whether the document was genuine or simply staged for online attention.

Some users, however, found the form humorous and suggested that, if real, it might help prevent conflicts between foreign tourists and transgender sex workers in nightlife areas.

Ladyboy declaration form of Bangkok hotel
Photo via Facebook/ ᒍᑌᔕT ᗰIKE

The post quickly gained traction, amassing more than 9,100 reactions, nearly 900 comments, and over 1,100 shares. Among the comments were…

“Be even funnier if they gave that to you the next morning worded in past tense.”

“Did nobody notice , at 1. It’s a she and at number 2. It changed to a ‘he’.”

“Now that’s customer service!”

“That’s a legal contract 100%”

“In Brasil the ladies or ladyboys have to deposit their passport at the reception before entering the room. In the morning when they leave the reception call you at the room to be sure that everything is OK.”

Bangkok hotel form goes viral
Photo via Facebook/ Jess Sth

Adding to the debate, a Facebook user named Jess Sth shared a photo of an accommodation staff uniform and claimed he worked at the property three years ago, stating that the atmosphere there was “wild enough” for the document to be believable.

Another woman commented that she previously worked in Sukhumvit Soi 4 and confirmed similar vibes in the area.

The form went viral amid multiple reported physical altercations between foreign tourists and transwomen in Thailand, particularly in nightlife and red-light districts of Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket.

Many of these incidents were reportedly stemmed from disputes over service fees, non-payment, or gender misunderstandings, just as mentioned in the hotel form.

No official confirmation from the property or authorities regarding whether the form is legitimate.

