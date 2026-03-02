Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

A Thai woman is seeking custody of her three children following the death of her British ex-husband, ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths, alleging she was prevented from seeing them for nearly five years following their divorce.

The 58 year old British businessman, Griffiths, was found dead on February 9 after falling from his 18th-floor apartment in Pattaya. Police said they suspected suicide, reporting the room was locked from the inside, and there were no signs of a struggle or theft.

His death came only days before a scheduled court appearance linked to a legal dispute with his Thai ex-wife, 43 year old Ploynaphat “Ploy” Kringsinthanakun. She alleged he transferred land and company shares from a business they operated together without her knowledge.

The dispute led to public suspicion towards Ploy in connection with Griffiths’ death, but she denied any involvement. She said she was not in Pattaya on the day of the incident and learned of his death from his lawyer.

After the allegations, Ploy said she hired a Thai lawyer and held a press conference, where she maintained her innocence. She also said she intends to pursue legal proceedings to obtain custody of the children.

The couple have two children, a 12 year old son, James and an 11 year old daughter, Lilly, and they also adopted a 19 year old girl, Taengmo.

At a press conference on February 27, Ploy said she had separated from Griffiths for nearly five years and that he had since remarried. She said this supported her claim that she had no role in his death.

Ploy said she and her ex-husband were previously involved in a custody dispute and that the court granted custody rights to Griffiths. She added that the children later lived with Griffiths’ new wife and that she had been unable to meet them since then.

She also said the three children were moved from their previous accommodation, and she has been unable to contact them. Ploy said she wants relevant agencies to locate the children and said she is seeking custody.

Ploy ended the press conference by saying she does not intend to take legal action against news organisations that she said published distorted information. She said her focus was on clearing her name and reuniting with her children.