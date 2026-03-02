2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

A Thai mother living in Sweden sought justice after her 15 year old daughter, who has learning disabilities, was abducted and raped by two motorcycle taxi riders in Pattaya.

The mother told the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women that she moved to Sweden for work and left her daughter, Noey, living in Pattaya with her grandmother. Noey went missing on February 24, and her grandmother reported the matter to Nong Prue Police Station.

According to the grandmother, she dropped Noey at school that morning as usual, but could not find her after classes ended. A teacher later told her that Noey did not attend school that day.

The grandmother checked CCTV footage and said it showed Noey speaking with a man before she disappeared from view. She submitted the footage to police when filing a missing person complaint.

On the afternoon of February 26, Noey ran from a house near a motorcycle taxi shelter in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. A local who recognised her from a missing persons poster escorted her to a police station.

The witness told police a man ran after the girl as she fled, but left when the witness approached to help.

Police and child specialists from the foundation later questioned Noey. She alleged two motorcycle taxi riders tricked her into getting on a motorbike and took her to the house. She was detained and raped there for two days before escaping.

Police said they arrested the two suspects at the house at about 5pm on February 27 and took them to Nong Prue Police Station for legal proceedings. The men were charged with rape, unlawful detention and child abduction for sexual purposes.

It is not included in the report whether the two motorcycle taxi riders confessed to the child sex abuse or denied the accusation.

The victim is being treated at Police General Hospital in Bangkok. Police said officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will continue supporting her physical and mental recovery.