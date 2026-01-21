Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 21, 2026, 4:52 PM
64 2 minutes read
Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ชนชนก นะคะ

A family of 16 fell victim to a travel agency scam, paying 700,000 baht for a fully organised trip to Harbin, China, only to be left to arrange nearly every aspect of the journey themselves after arriving overseas.

One of the victims, Chonchanok, shared details of the ordeal on her Facebook account on Saturday, January 17, explaining that she booked a week-long tour from December 28 to January 2 for her family.

The package was supposed to include flights, accommodation, transport, entrance fees, insurance, and a New Year countdown programme.

According to Chonchanok, the travel agency owner, identified only as Frame, contacted her upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and claimed there was a mistake with the flight booking, saying no tickets could be found for the family.

With no alternative and fearing the entire trip would collapse, Chonchanok paid over 200,000 baht out of pocket to buy new tickets from Bangkok to Beijing. Frame reportedly promised to refund the amount within three days.

Travel agency scam
Photo via Facebook/ ชนชนก นะคะ

The problems continued throughout the trip. Family members and Frame travelled on separate flights, leading to missed connections from Beijing to Harbin and additional expenses for replacement tickets.

Upon arrival in Harbin, the promised coach bus never appeared, and Frame informed them that only an old van was available. The van driver later stopped providing service, claiming he had not been paid. Chonchanok said she had to repeatedly pressure Frame to transfer money so the trip could continue.

Related Articles

Similar issues arose with accommodation, as the four-star hotel included in the package was not booked and paid, forcing the family to find and pay for new hotel themselves. Entrance fees to major attractions were also unpaid, causing delays or missed visits altogether.

Family scammed by travel agency
Chonchanok reportedly pressured Frame to book return flights for her family. | Photo via Facebook/ ชนชนก นะคะ

Matters worsened when Chonchanok’s sister injured her foot on broken floor tiles. Despite travel insurance being part of the package, Frame allegedly provided only a bottle of saline, leaving the family to improvise by using sanitary pads to stop the bleeding.

Fearing further chaos, Chonchanok repeatedly asked about return flights to Thailand. Frame eventually admitted she had not booked the return tickets, purchasing seats only two to three tickets at a time shortly before departure.

After returning to Thailand, Chonchanok escorted Frame directly to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. Although Frame again promised refunds, she reportedly went silent.

Thai travel agency scams family of 16 in trip to Harbin, China
Frame | Photo via Facebook/ ชนชนก นะคะ

Following the viral post, other victims came forward, alleging they were tricked into transferring money that was then used to fund Chonchanok’s family trip.

Thai authorities have since stepped in and pledged to investigate, though formal legal proceedings and compensation details remain unclear.

Thaiger QUIZ
Travel Agency Scam Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. How much did the family of 16 pay for the trip to Harbin, China?
  2. 2. What was supposed to be included in the travel package?
  3. 3. What mistake did the travel agency owner Frame claim upon the family's arrival?
  4. 4. How much extra money did Chonchanok pay for new tickets from Bangkok to Beijing?
  5. 5. What transportation issue did the family face upon arrival in Harbin?
  6. 6. What caused delays or missed visits to major attractions during the trip?
  7. 7. What did Chonchanok's sister injure herself on?
  8. 8. What did Frame allegedly provide instead of proper medical assistance for the injury?
  9. 9. What did Frame admit about the return tickets?
  10. 10. What action did Chonchanok take after returning to Thailand?

Latest Thailand News
Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly | Thaiger Thailand News

Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly

25 seconds ago
Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency

9 minutes ago
Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai

51 minutes ago
Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht

1 hour ago
Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach

2 hours ago
CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud

2 hours ago
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

2 hours ago
Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID

3 hours ago
German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa

3 hours ago
Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026 | Thaiger Events

Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026

3 hours ago
Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket

4 hours ago
Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off

5 hours ago
Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi

6 hours ago
Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building

6 hours ago
CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand

7 hours ago
Hua Hin hotel receptionist&#8217;s boyfriend witnesses murder via video call | Thaiger Crime News

Hua Hin hotel receptionist’s boyfriend witnesses murder via video call

7 hours ago
Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted

7 hours ago
Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work | Thaiger Bangkok News

Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work

23 hours ago
Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist

24 hours ago
Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation

24 hours ago
Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket

1 day ago
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

1 day ago
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger Thailand News

DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

1 day ago
Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 21, 2026, 4:52 PM
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.