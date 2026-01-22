Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ ทันข่าว and อากาย

Police suspect a Laotian housemaid of murdering her 79 year old employer at a house in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district before fleeing the country and illegally crossing the border back to Laos yesterday, January 21.

The case came to light after a 54 year old Thai woman, Sumalee Chaikong, alerted police to investigate the home of her neighbour, 79 year old Somsawat “Mhoo” Songsamphan, located in Soi Nawamin 70.

Officers from Bueng Kum Police Station arrived at the scene and confirmed that Somsawat had already died. Her face showed signs of severe beating. Multiple cut wounds were found on her face, neck, body, and ankles. The scene showed clear evidence of a struggle.

Somsawat was a retired teacher who previously worked at a school in Phra Khanong area of Bangkok. She lived at the house with her Laotian housemaid, 25 year old Bua Sihawong, who was not present at the scene.

Sumalee told police that she was close to Somsawat and spoke with her regularly. She said she often helped look after her as her relatives only visited once a week.

Lao housemaid wanted for murder in Bangkok
Photo via ThaiRath

According to Sumalee, Somsawat normally woke up early every morning and turned on the lights in her home. When this did not happen, Sumalee became concerned and tried calling her neighbour but received no answer.

She then went to the house and looked through a window, where she saw Somsawat lying motionless on the ground.

Sumalee said she last saw the housemaid on Tuesday, January 20, as she was leaving the house. Bua told her that she had argued with Somsawat and had been dismissed from her job before walking out of the community.

Thai woman allegedly murdered by Laotian housemaid
Photo via Ejan

Sumalee added that Bua had started working at the house about a year ago after her relative quit and recommended Bua for the job. Somsawat had previously mentioned that she planned to find a new housemaid because Bua was lazy.

Police later discovered that Bua had asked to borrow money from Somsawat but was refused. Investigators suspect that the murder may have been motivated by anger following her dismissal and the dispute over money.

Officers also revealed that Bua had a history of mental health issues, which they believe may have contributed to the violent act.

Laotian woman escapes after death of employer in Bangkok
Photo via Ejan

During a search of the house, police found 40,000 baht in cash stored in four envelopes along with bank account documents. No obvious signs of theft were found, though officers said it was still too early to confirm whether anything was stolen, as the full list of Somsawat’s valuables has not yet been confirmed.

CCTV footage showed Bua travelling to Mo Chit Bus Terminal before heading to Ubon Ratchathani province and then illegally crossing the border into Laos.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to locate and question Bua in connection with the murder.

Laotian maid wanted for alleged murder
Bua | Photo via Facebook/ จึงจริง Jung Jing
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

