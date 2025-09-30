Thailand video news | Tourist confidence falls as foreigners steer clear of Thailand, Thai-Japan collaboration to combat cybercrime intensifies

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand. The stories include the falling tourism confidence in Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra’s plans to request a royal pardon, and, a little later, Thailand’s drug rehabilitation approach gaining international praise.

Thailand’s tourism confidence index dropped to 66 in Q3 2025, down from 70 in the prior quarter, reflecting growing unease among industry players. The decline is blamed on fewer Chinese visitors, the strengthening baht, and ongoing tensions with Cambodia. Expectations for international arrivals have been revised downward to about 33.1 million. Bangkok saw one of the sharpest confidence falls, and only 15 % of Thais plan to travel abroad in Q4. To counteract the slump, the Tourism Authority of Thailand plans to lean on cultural festivals and promote outreach into long-haul markets.

A 23-year-old Russian man, Georgii, performed a provocative stunt with a Thai woman on a pickup truck in Phuket and was arrested for public indecency and related charges. Local authorities also arrested the driver and charged others with supporting obscene content and reckless driving. Georgii responded by mocking the arrest on social media platforms like Instagram and Telegram. The incident sparked public outrage, with calls for Thailand to adopt harsher legal penalties for such transgressions. It has reignited debate about whether existing laws are strong enough to deter disrespectful tourist behaviour.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presented a 15-point policy agenda aimed at revitalising Thailand’s economy, bolstering tourism, easing the cost of living, and pursuing constitutional reform. A key priority is restoring tourist confidence by cracking down on fraud against visitors, simplifying travel procedures, and promoting domestic tourism. To cope with external pressures, the government will launch “Team Thailand” to address trade war risks and support exporters. It also promises to ease household debt burdens, subsidise essential goods, and improve disaster readiness. Recognising parliamentary constraints, Anutin affirmed his administration would seek a public referendum on constitutional overhaul.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has formally petitioned for a royal pardon following his one-year prison sentence, his lawyer confirms. The sentence is tied to longstanding corruption and abuse-of-power convictions, originally handed down as eight years but later commuted by royal decree. Thaksin returned to Thailand in 2023 after 15 years in exile, and much of his sentence was never served due to health and hospital transfer claims, which the court later deemed improper. His pardon request is viewed as within legal rights but politically sensitive ,given his continuing influence. The development deepens scrutiny over the balance between legal process and elite power dynamics in Thai politics.

Thailand’s cross-border trade in August dropped 23.6 % year-on-year, largely due to a sudden collapse in trade with Cambodia. The downturn is attributed to border restrictions, rising logistics costs, and weakening demand in Cambodian markets. Key export sectors such as agricultural products and construction materials were especially hit. The slump dampens expectations for recovery in regional commerce and highlights vulnerability in Thailand’s border trade dependence. Policymakers are now under pressure to diversify trading partners and stabilise border routes.

A mural by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel in Bangkok was recently defaced by graffiti vandals, drawing widespread condemnation from the public, art communities, and city authorities. The piece had been a cultural highlight and part of efforts to beautify urban spaces. Local authorities pledged to prosecute the culprits and investigate how municipal surveillance and protection mechanisms failed. Social media users criticised the incident as symptomatic of deeper disrespect for public art. The episode has renewed calls for better protection of public murals and more civic education about art in the urban environment.

Thailand’s drug rehabilitation model, with a focus on public health and community-based recovery rather than punitive incarceration, has earned commendation from ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States). Officials cited Thailand’s experience in blending medical treatment, social reintegration, and harm reduction as a model for reform. The praise comes as many countries in Africa struggle with punitive drug policies and high incarceration rates. Thailand officials see this as validation of their long-term investment in rehabilitation infrastructure. The recognition may open doors for international collaboration, technical exchange, and influence in global drug policy discussions.

Thailand and Japan have stepped up cooperation to counter cybercrime through joint investigations, intelligence sharing, and capacity building initiatives. The two governments are focusing on combating online financial scams, fraud networks, and cross-border hacking operations. Thailand will adopt Japanese training modules and technical platforms; Japan will assist with digital forensics and law enforcement support. The alliance reflects rising concern over cyber threats as digital economies grow and cross-border criminal networks proliferate. Authorities hope the reinforced partnership will strengthen regional cybersecurity resilience and boost law enforcement effectiveness.