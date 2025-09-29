Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform

Plan looks to provide better incomes, cheaper living, and safer travel

Anutin delivered the Cabinet's policy statement to Parliament at the House of Representatives on September 29, 2025. | Photo via Royal Thai Government

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul laid out his government’s policy direction in Parliament today, September 29, with a strong focus on tourism recovery, economic reform, and regional diplomacy.

Anutin said restoring tourist confidence and tackling scams that target visitors were top priorities, alongside promoting domestic travel. He also stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to tensions with Cambodia and pledged to improve Thailand’s international image through active foreign policy and initiatives in the troubled southern provinces.

To counter the ongoing trade war, Anutin announced the creation of “Team Thailand,” a task force aimed at supporting business operators and attracting investment through a competitive economic climate.

On domestic economic issues, the government plans to raise incomes, lower household expenses, address personal debt, improve liquidity, and encourage long-term savings to ease the cost of living.

Photo via Royal Thai Government

The prime minister also vowed to crack down on corruption and illegal gambling while reinforcing legal enforcement and protecting religious freedoms. He said disaster alert systems would be upgraded in high-risk areas, and support would be fast-tracked for those affected by floods and natural disasters.

Anutin confirmed his support for a public referendum on constitutional reform, noting that his government is a short-term, minority administration and would not submit a national budget.

His appointment as prime minister followed backing from the opposition-led People’s Party, which won the last general election. Under the terms of that alliance, Parliament is expected to be dissolved within four months of Anutin’s policy statement.

Just last week, a two-phase transport plan to ease living costs was unveiled, starting with a four-month initiative to reduce fares on trains, buses, and expressways. Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said longer-term strategies are in development.

Meanwhile, debate continues over Bhumjaithai’s proposed 40-baht daily flat fare for Bangkok’s rail network, following signs that the earlier 20-baht policy may be scrapped due to subsidy concerns.

