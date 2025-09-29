Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses

Exports tumble but transit trade surges, led by China, Singapore, and Vietnam

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
112 1 minute read
Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses | Thaiger
Empty road at the Thai-Cambodia border after Cambodia rejected Thailand's vehicle movement proposal, July 21, 2025. | Photo via KhaoSod

Thailand’s border trade dropped 23.6% in August to 63.9 billion baht, with trade with Cambodia almost collapsing, falling 99.9% to just 10 million baht, according to the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT).

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said combined border and transit trade in August reached 150.1 billion baht, down 3.1% year-on-year. Exports stood at 75.05 billion baht, while imports rose 12.2% to 75.07 billion baht, leaving a small deficit of 18 million baht.

In the first eight months of 2025, combined border and transit trade totalled 1.33 trillion baht, up 9.2% from last year. Exports increased 7.6% to 763.5 billion baht, while imports rose 11.4% to 574.9 billion baht, leaving a surplus of 188.7 billion baht.

Trade with neighbouring countries in August fell sharply. Exports dropped 30.1% to 33.95 billion baht, while imports slipped 14.5% to 29.98 billion baht, leaving Thailand with a 3.96 billion baht surplus.

May be an image of 1 person and text
Arada Fueangthong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) | Image via DFT/Facebook

Malaysia remained the biggest border trading partner at 26.96 billion baht (down 5.7%), followed by Laos at 23.13 billion baht (down 0.1%), Myanmar at 13.82 billion baht (down 20.8%), and Cambodia at just 10 million baht.

Top border exports included diesel (2.05 billion baht), computers and parts (1.35 billion baht), and refined oil products (1.11 billion baht). From January to August, border trade stood at 636.2 billion baht, down 3.6% from last year.

Transit trade, meanwhile, rose 20.9% in August to 86.2 billion baht, led by China (41.2 billion baht, up 12.9%), Singapore (14.3 billion baht, up 56%), and Vietnam (8.4 billion baht, up 27.8%).

Related Articles

The Nation reported that key transit exports were hard disk drives (7.13 billion baht), fresh durian (7.09 billion baht), and computers and parts (2.33 billion baht). Over the first eight months of 2025, transit trade surged 24.2% to 702.2 billion baht, with exports rising 26.5% and imports climbing 21.4%.

May be an image of map and text that says &quot;DFT IhpetinanieFacianTrak ตลาดส่งออกมันสำปะหลังที่สำคัญ ดส่งออก ออกมั (มูลค่า) จีน 51.59% ្វឺប៉ុប 9.37% 3 อินโดนีเซีย 7.38% มาเลเซีย 4.10% 5 สหรัาฐอเมริกา 3.99% อื่นๆ 23.57% 26&quot;
Infographic from Thailand’s DFT underscores China’s commanding lead in Thai cassava exports, absorbing more than half of the total export value | Photo via DFT/Facebook

Separately, the DFT has also highlighted the significance of China in agricultural exports. China remains the dominant export market (see figure above) for key commodities like cassava, absorbing over half of the total export value, according to agency data.

Latest Thailand News
Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple

29 seconds ago
Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses

18 minutes ago
Car smashes into Chiang Mai restaurant, narrowly running over foreign diners | Thaiger Thailand News

Car smashes into Chiang Mai restaurant, narrowly running over foreign diners

47 minutes ago
Thailand eyes private-run ‘lotto-style’ lottery to boost jackpots | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes private-run ‘lotto-style’ lottery to boost jackpots

2 hours ago
Bangkok graffiti vandals slammed for defacing Spanish artist&#8217;s mural | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok graffiti vandals slammed for defacing Spanish artist’s mural

2 hours ago
EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks | Thaiger Thailand News

EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks

2 hours ago
Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel

3 hours ago
Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations

3 hours ago
Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform

4 hours ago
Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal

4 hours ago
Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

4 hours ago
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

6 hours ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

6 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

6 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

7 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

7 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

7 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

8 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

8 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

1 day ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

1 day ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

1 day ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
112 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.