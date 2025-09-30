Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus

Police in Pattaya were called when a songthaew driver found a woman unconscious in his vehicle, prompting rescue teams to step in and revive her.

Police in Pattaya were called to an unusual late-night incident after a songthaew driver discovered an unconscious passenger in his vehicle and feared for her safety.

The drama unfolded at around 11.40pm on September 26, when 69 year old driver Somjit Thammachart alerted Pattaya City Police Station. He reported that a woman had boarded his baht bus on Pattaya Second Road but later became unresponsive.

At the scene, officers found a Thai woman, believed to be around 35 years old, dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts. She was slumped on the back seat and did not respond to repeated attempts to wake her. Concerned that she may have been in danger, Somjit drove directly to the police station for urgent help.

“I tried to wake her many times, but she didn’t move. I was worried something had happened, so I brought her straight to the police.”

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were called to assist. They used ammonia inhalants to rouse the woman, who eventually regained consciousness.

After a brief medical assessment, rescuers confirmed she was not injured. Instead, she had passed out from consuming excessive alcohol. Officers reported that once awake, she was alert but embarrassed and was taken safely home.

Somjit said the woman appeared normal when she boarded his vehicle earlier in the evening. However, when the route ended and she made no move to disembark, he checked and discovered her unconscious, reported The Pattaya News.

The swift actions of the driver, combined with the rapid response from police and rescue teams, ensured the situation ended without tragedy.

Locals praised Somjit for his vigilance, noting that cases of heavily intoxicated tourists and residents collapsing in public places are not uncommon in Pattaya’s nightlife areas.

Officers said no further action would be taken, as the woman had not committed any offence and was in a safe condition following the scare.