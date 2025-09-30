Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video)

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is demolishing Cambodian structures built on Thai territory in Trat, with a casino complex set to be the final target of the operation.

The RTN has confirmed it is pushing forward with the dismantling of 17 Cambodian-built structures that encroach into Thai territory in Trat province. The operation, which began earlier this month, has already seen three houses demolished, with a controversial casino complex now identified as the final target.

RTN Deputy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan said the demolition effort was moving in the right direction.

“The removal of the first three houses shows progress, but several sites continue to violate the border demarcation.”

Among the remaining encroachments is a large casino in Laem Klat subdistrict, Mueang district. The sprawling complex is of particular concern, not only because of its size but also because of the sensitivities involved in dismantling it.

Parat stressed that the RTN is committed to completing the process within a framework acceptable to both countries.

“The casino will be the final target, but its dismantling may require the cooperation of multiple agencies.”

The issue of cross-border encroachment has long been a flashpoint along the Trat-Cambodia frontier, where loosely defined boundaries have sometimes led to disputes. By pressing ahead with the demolitions, Thailand aims to assert sovereignty while maintaining diplomatic balance.

Local officials have said the encroachments affect both security and economic stability in the area. Casinos built near the border have been a persistent problem, often serving Cambodian nationals while drawing criticism from Thai residents concerned about illegal activity spilling across the line.

The RTN has coordinated with local officials to ensure the dismantling proceeds without conflict, emphasising that Cambodia has been kept informed throughout the process, reported The Nation.

While smaller houses and structures have already been removed without major complications, the casino’s size and prominence mean its demolition is likely to draw wider attention.

For now, Thai officials are moving cautiously, aware that border issues can inflame nationalist sentiment on both sides. The navy insists, however, that all 17 sites will eventually be removed, restoring the integrity of Thailand’s territorial boundary.