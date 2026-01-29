Thailand News | Bangkok to push work-from-home as PM2.5 soars, man in Ayutthaya escapes injury after stray bullets hit his pillow

Today we’ll be talking about the dangerous level of pollution in bangkok as the cities pushes for more work-from-home, Thai political parties riding nationalist currents amid border tensions, and a little later a Thai fugitive being extradited to the US for murder charges after nearly 30 years on the run.

Bangkok officials are urging businesses and civil servants to adopt remote working as fine dust (PM2.5) levels spike above safe thresholds, threatening public health and daily life in the city. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has encouraged a work-from-home approach for late January as part of broader efforts to curb harmful air pollution and reduce traffic emissions. Many locals have already signed up for the voluntary scheme in hopes of minimizing their exposure to hazardous air. Authorities are also monitoring air quality continuously and may expand measures depending on how long excessive pollution persists. The initiative is among several being rolled out to give residents more options to stay safe while pollution lingers.

Thailand’s February general election campaigns have been shaped by rising nationalist sentiments following recent skirmishes along the Cambodian border, driving some candidates to focus on sovereignty and rural voter concerns. Politicians have shifted their strategies, with moves like party hopping by seasoned lawmakers reflecting a recalibration aimed at securing support in contested constituencies. Rural communities affected by border tensions are responding strongly to messages that emphasise national pride and security. Observers say the election’s narrative shows how local issues can be amplified into broader political currents. With only days to go before voting, parties are scrambling to tap into these evolving voter priorities.

A taxi driver in Pattaya is calling for responsibility from a group of foreign nationals after a street fight left his rented vehicle damaged and those involved refused to cover costs. The driver shared video footage of the altercation that took place on January 22, highlighting his frustration with how the incident was handled. He reported that once the scuffle ended, the foreigners involved fled the scene without addressing the harm caused to his car. Local netizens have taken interest in the case, drawing attention to road safety and behaviour of visitors. The driver is now urging authorities and the community to take action to ensure fairness and respect on Pattaya’s busy streets.

Several women in Pattaya have come forward with troubling accounts of unwanted physical contact and subsequent stalking by a man on a motorcycle, prompting calls for heightened safety measures. One woman reported being groped on a roadside before the rider sped off, while others later identified the same suspect in similar incidents. The reports have spurred public concern about harassment in public spaces and the need for stronger police response. Victims are urging law enforcement to investigate and prevent further incidents. The case has sparked discussions on social platforms about personal security and accountability.

A Seoul court has sentenced ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison after finding her guilty of accepting luxury gifts from members of the Unification Church in exchange for political influence. The judge cleared her of stock manipulation and other financial wrongdoing due to lack of proof, but upheld the bribery charge involving high-end items such as designer handbags and precious jewellery. This verdict comes amid a wider set of legal proceedings targeting both Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose own political downfall was spurred by a controversial push for martial law. Both have appealed against their convictions, and the case continues to unfold on the national stage. The ruling is seen as a significant development in tackling corruption at the highest levels of South Korean politics.

Woravit Mektrakarn, a 58-year-old man originally from Bangkok, has been extradited from Thailand to the United States to face a 1996 murder charge after spending nearly 30 years evading justice. Mektrakarn is accused of killing an employee at his noodle business in California, with the victim disappearing under suspicious circumstances almost three decades ago. He lived under false identities in Southeast Asia before being captured in Bangkok in 2024, thanks to cooperation between Thai authorities and U.S. law enforcement. Upon his arrival in California, Mektrakarn pleaded not guilty and was denied bail, remaining in custody ahead of an upcoming hearing. The long pursuit reflects international efforts to bring alleged offenders to trial regardless of how much time has passed.

A resident of Ayutthaya Province narrowly avoided harm when two stray bullets pierced his home and struck his pillow as he slept, leaving him shaken but unhurt. The January 20 incident drew attention after he went public with photos of the damaged bedding and criticised police for offering no updates on their investigation. Neighbours expressed concern about community safety, while local officers have yet to provide clarity on the origin of the gunfire. The man’s close escape has highlighted anxiety over random shootings and public insecurity in the area. Social media users have since shared the story widely, calling for a more thorough police response.

In Bangkok, police apprehended a group of suspects including a Vietnamese national and several Thai individuals while they were in the process of acquiring bank accounts to use as “mules” for scam operations. The suspects were intercepted on January 26 at a meetup where they planned to obtain these accounts to move illicit funds for fraud networks. Officers say these mule accounts are frequently used by criminal organisations to launder money and conceal fraudulent transactions. Law enforcement’s quick action is intended to disrupt these schemes and discourage similar operations. The arrests reflect ongoing efforts to crack down on financial crimes linked to cross-border gang activity.