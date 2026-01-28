Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens

Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt today, January 28, warned of worsening PM2.5 pollution across eastern Bangkok and parts of Pathum Thani, as the city urges Work From Home measures.

The remarks were made during a press conference at the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, where the governor addressed the emergence of red-level air quality in at least four eastern districts. He noted that the combination of wind direction and stagnant weather conditions overnight had led to the accumulation of fine dust particles.

Citing satellite imagery and expert analysis, Chadchart said large-scale burning of agricultural waste such as rice straw and plant debris had been detected in areas north and west of the capital.

The affected burn areas reportedly expanded from 13,000 to nearly 20,000 rai in a short span, generating dense plumes of smoke that drifted into the city.

This caused a rapid rise in PM2.5 levels in districts such as Nong Chok, Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa, Khan Na Yao, and Prawet, as well as some areas of Pathum Thani, particularly during the early morning hours.

He explained that a weather phenomenon known as temperature inversion, which traps cooler air near the surface, was preventing dust particles from dispersing. While emissions from traffic remain a factor, the primary source of the current pollution spike appears to be from nearby biomass burning.

Man wearing face mask to protect against PM2.5 air pollution
Photo via jcomp on Freepik

Chadchart emphasised that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is not placing blame on any group but is instead working closely with neighbouring provinces to address root causes. He called for additional support for farmers to find alternatives to open burning, such as using microorganisms to decompose waste or employing machinery like straw balers.

Although schools remain open under existing safety protocols, authorities are advising vulnerable groups in affected areas to avoid outdoor activities and wear protective masks. Local districts may also adjust their measures based on real-time conditions.

The governor added that the BMA would continue to monitor weather, hotspots, and wind direction closely, and maintain coordination with nearby provinces to minimise health impacts.

As a precaution, the BMA has asked both public and private sectors to implement Work From Home measures on January 29 and 30. Forecasts indicate that PM2.5 levels will reach orange-alert levels across more than 35 districts, posing health risks.

Matichon reported that agencies are encouraged to register for the city’s WFH programme via https://u.bangkok.go.th/WFH2569

For updates on air quality and Work From Home announcements, residents can follow the official Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Facebook page, the Environment Department’s Facebook page, or the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre.

Similarly, back in December, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced that it plans to increase participation in its work-from-home (WFH) programme to 300,000 people next year in an effort to reduce PM2.5 air pollution across the city.

