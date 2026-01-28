Pattaya women report groping and stalking by same motorcyclist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 28, 2026, 1:49 PM
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

A Thai woman demanded police tighten security measures after a man groped her breast while she was walking along a roadside in Pattaya before speeding away on a motorcycle. Two other women later shared similar experiences, with one reporting that she was stalked by the same suspect.

One of the victims, 35 year old Bee, shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media to warn other women in the area to remain vigilant. The assault occurred at 8.36am on January 23 in Soi Jomtien Sai Song 8, located in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya.

Bee said she was walking to a bus stop to travel to her workplace on Pattaya Beach at the time. She admitted that she was not highly alert, explaining that she had lived in the area for more than two years and had never experienced a sexual assault before.

According to Bee, the suspect approached her on a motorcycle, rode close to her, suddenly grabbed her breast, and then sped away. Shocked by the incident, she ran to seek help from a nearby laundry shop owner. She later obtained CCTV footage from local businesses near the scene and shared it online to warn others.

The footage showed the suspect wearing a black hoodie, long jeans, trainers, and a full-face helmet. He was riding a grey motorcycle believed to be a Honda PCX. The man was seen riding close to the victim and extending his hand to assault her before fleeing the scene.

Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Bee believed the same suspect was responsible for another recent assault in the Khao Phra Tamnak area, where a woman was reportedly groped on the buttocks while jogging. In that case, the suspect wore a balaclava and rode a similar motorcycle.

The victim urged local police and relevant authorities to take immediate action, stressing that the assault occurred in broad daylight and that she was not wearing revealing clothing at the time.

Bee | Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Bee has not yet filed an official police complaint but said she plans to visit a police station soon to report the incident.

Meanwhile, another woman told the local news Facebook page, เช็คข่าวพัทยา (Check Pattaya News), that she was stalked by a man on a motorcycle on the same day, January 23. She said the man followed her from a convenience store in the Nong Yai area of Chon Buri to her dormitory.

The suspect | Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

The woman said the suspect followed her up to her room, but she managed to get inside and lock the door in time. She believed the man was the same suspect involved in the groping case, as he rode a similar motorcycle and wore similar clothing.

This latest victim has already reported the incident to police. However, officers have yet to provide any public updates on the progress of the investigation.

