Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping

A Thai man narrowly escaped injury after two stray bullets were fired into his home in Ayutthaya province and struck his pillow while he was sleeping on January 20. He later made the incident public after police failed to provide any update on the case.

The victim, 31 year old Weerasak Wichitkarnpana, shared photos of the damage to his house on Facebook in the hope that public attention would pressure authorities to investigate. His home is located in the Bang Pa-in district, and the gunfire reportedly occurred at around 2pm on January 20.

Weerasak explained that he lives at the house with his wife, father, brother, and sister-in-law. As he works night shifts, he usually sleeps during the day.

On the day of the incident, Weerasak said he woke up to find cement fragments and dust scattered across his bed and the bedroom floor. After checking the source, he discovered a hole in the wall of his bedroom. Further inspection revealed that one of the windows outside the room was also shattered.

A silver bullet casing was found outside the bedroom, while a golden bullet casing was discovered inside a pillow that Weerasak normally uses as a bolster. He suspected that the bullets may have been fired from two different firearms.

Weerasak said he did not rest his head on the pillow but placed his leg on it instead. The bullet narrowly missed him, and he escaped without any injuries.

His father told the media that he heard a loud noise resembling shattering glass at around 2pm, but was unable to identify the cause until Weerasak woke up and inspected the room.

Weerasak added that their house is located around two kilometres away from the nearest residential area. He insisted that he and his family have no conflicts with anyone in the area and could not think of any reason for the gunfire.

The victim said he reported the incident to police in the hope that officers would help identify the gunman. However, he received no updates on the investigation. He and his family now live in fear, worrying that a similar incident could happen again.

Weerasak did not disclose which police station he reported the case to, and local police have yet to issue a public statement regarding the incident.