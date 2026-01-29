AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

Ryan Turner
Published: January 29, 2026, 11:37 AM
285 1 minute read
Screenshot courtesy of KhaoSod

AirAsia issued an apology following a coordination issue that left 23 passengers on a shuttle bus during boarding for a domestic flight from Bangkok to Hat Yai.

The incident occurred on January 17 on Flight FD3116, which was scheduled to depart Don Mueang International Airport at 7.10am.

A passenger later described the situation in a Facebook post published on January 28, explaining that she and her group had already boarded the aircraft when an elderly passenger notified the cabin crew that her friend had not yet boarded, despite having checked in.

According to the post, the elderly woman told the crew, “The plane can’t depart yet. My friend checked in and was supposed to sit next to me, but hasn’t boarded. Please don’t leave yet.”

The passenger noted that the cabin crew appeared unaware that any passengers were missing. When contacted by phone, the friend confirmed they were still on the shuttle bus, which had not been opened to allow passengers to disembark.

Separate image of an AirAsia flight taking off | Photo via Laude Creator

The aircraft, which had already begun taxiing, returned to the gate around 7.45am. The boarding door was reopened, and 23 passengers were allowed to board.

The Facebook post raised concerns about the boarding process, particularly the absence of a final headcount.

“There was no counting of passengers boarding the aircraft, even when it was time for departure,” the passenger wrote. She also noted there appeared to be no attempt to locate the missing passengers despite their check-in status.

She concluded, “We lost over two hours and gained a new experience. Thanks to ‘Auntie Ya’ who helped ensure 23 passengers could board and reclaim their rights.”

In a statement issued on January 28, AirAsia confirmed that the delay was due to a coordination and communication error among staff. The airline stated that the flight carried 136 passengers and was delayed by approximately 36 minutes while the captain allowed the remaining passengers to board.

AirAsia added that it had investigated the incident, taken action according to company policy, and would implement stricter oversight measures to prevent future occurrences.

Ryan Turner
Published: January 29, 2026, 11:37 AM
285 1 minute read

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.