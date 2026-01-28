Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car

A Thai taxi driver condemned a group of foreigners in Pattaya for refusing to take responsibility after their physical altercation caused damage to his rented vehicle.

The taxi driver, Adisorn Wongprakob, shared footage of the fight on his Facebook account on January 22. In the caption, he wrote…

“They all ran away after fighting and causing damages to my car. How to track them down.”

The video shows four foreign men involved in a physical altercation outside an entertainment venue on Pattaya Walking Street. Several Thai women, believed to be bar workers and security guards, are seen attempting to break up the fight.

Adisorn’s yellow-and-blue taxi was parked at the scene. A foreign man wearing a white and blue striped shirt could be seen pushing his rival towards the back of Adisorn’s taxi, which caused a loud noise.

Adisorn later posted additional photos on Facebook showing the deep dent in the rear door of the car caused by the foreign man.

After the video went viral on social media, Adisorn gave an interview to ThaiRath, saying he did not know what sparked the altercation. He said he tried to intervene and stop the fight but was unsuccessful.

Adisorn explained that he managed to stop some of the foreigners involved and demanded compensation for the damage. However, they refused to pay, claiming that Adisorn should seek responsibility from the other group involved in the fight as well.

The taxi driver added that he then attempted to stop members of the other group to seek compensation, but they quickly fled the scene on motorcycles.

Adisorn urged local police to help track down all foreigners involved in the altercation. He stressed that the vehicle was not his own, but a rented taxi that he pays for on a daily basis. He said he would have to cover the repair costs himself before returning the car to its owner.

It remains unclear whether Adisorn officially filed a police complaint regarding the damage to his vehicle.