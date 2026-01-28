Thailand News | British National detained after wife fatally shot in Maha Sarakham, Pregnant woman rescues cat from Python in Nakhon Nayok backyard

Today we’ll be talking about some shocking shooting incidents stemming from domestic disputes, a Bangkok Cat Cafe facing an abuse probe after viral footage emerges, and a little later hide your panties, hide your drawers because there is an underwear thief on the loose.

British National Detained After Wife Fatally Shot in Maha Sarakham

A British man was taken into custody after his Thai wife was found shot dead near a homestay in Maha Sarakham province. Police discovered the 44-year-old woman’s body beside her motorcycle with a fatal head wound. Witnesses reported the husband fled in a pickup truck after the shooting but later contacted authorities about surrendering. Locals said he had a troubled history involving drugs and confrontations, while the victim was well regarded in the community. The couple had two children, and authorities are asking him to turn himself in to face questioning.

Thai Soldier Fires at Influencer’s Relative Amid Domestic Dispute in Udon Thani

In Udon Thani, a serving Thai soldier allegedly shot at the brother-in-law of a popular social media influencer over claims of an affair. CCTV footage shared online showed a series of confrontations and the soldier entering the family’s property with a firearm. The influencer posted the videos publicly, saying previous reports to police had not stopped threats. On the day of the incident, the soldier fired a shot that missed the intended victim but hit a parked car. He later surrendered and has been removed from service as the investigation continues.

Bangkok Cat Café Faces Abuse Probe After Viral Footage Emerges

Disturbing online videos showing a man mistreating cats at a café in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district triggered a government investigation. The clips depicted the individual throwing, kicking, and roughly handling cats, prompting outrage from animal welfare advocates. Officials raided the establishment, which had closed prior to the inspection, and the suspect admitted the abuse. Around 19 cats were found neglected and malnourished, then moved to a rescue organisation for care. Additional complaints allege customers were misled about the health of cats sold by the café.

Woman Accuses Temple Monk of Misconduct During Blessing Ritual

A Thai woman has publicly accused a senior monk in Pathum Thani of sexually inappropriate conduct while performing a blessing ceremony. According to her account, the monk instructed her to unbutton her shirt and then inappropriately touched her in front of others present. The allegation, first shared on social media and later confirmed in an interview, has drawn public attention to the incident. Although she initially did not seek legal action, she is now considering pursuing the matter after speaking with friends and a lawyer. The monk’s identity has not been released and authorities have yet to comment.

Underwear Theft Suspect Apprehended After Targeting Pathum Thani Laundrette

Police in Pathum Thani have arrested a man accused of stealing women’s underwear from a local laundromat. Officers tracked down the suspect following reports of missing garments, leading to his detention. The unusual thefts had concerned community members and prompted police action. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence as the case proceeds. Charges may be laid depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Thailand Launches Online Court System for Removal of Explicit Material

Thailand’s judiciary has rolled out a new online portal that allows individuals to directly request removal of explicit content without first going through the police. The Court Integral Online Service (CIOS) enables anyone to submit complaints about explicit images or videos at any time. Users must verify their identity via the Thai ID app before filing a request. Once approved, the court notifies platform operators to take down the material, expediting the process. Although this simplifies removal, those seeking compensation must still pursue further legal action.

Pregnant Woman Rescues Cat from Python in Nakhon Nayok Backyard

A five-month-pregnant woman in Nakhon Nayok braved danger to free her family’s cat from a four-metre python’s coils. She heard unusual sounds and rushed to find the snake constricting the two-year-old animal behind her home. Despite her condition, she used her hands to unwrap the snake and ultimately save the cat’s life. Family members initially thought their pet was dead, but it revived after being freed. The python was later captured and released safely back into the wild.

Football Legends Set to Play in Bangkok This Weekend at Icons of Football Event

Bangkok is gearing up to host the Reignwood Icons of Football event, featuring some of the sport’s most recognised global stars. Fans are urged to secure tickets as this weekend’s matches bring legendary players to the Thai capital. The occasion marks a rare opportunity for local supporters to see iconic talent up close. Matches are expected to draw significant crowds and media attention. Organisers highlight this as a must-see event for football enthusiasts across the region.




