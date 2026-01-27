Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe

Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตบางเขน

Authorities launched an investigation after viral videos showed a man abusing cats at a cat café in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, sparking widespread outrage among Thai netizens.

Three videos showing the animal abuse were shared by an online user in the Facebook group of Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT). The man in the footage was initially believed to be the owner of the cat cafe, though his identity was not disclosed to the public.

Some news Facebook pages later reported that the suspect was not the cafe owner but the son of the owners. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed by WDT or relevant authorities.

The first video showed the man throwing a cat against a wall. In the second clip, he was seen repeatedly kicking a cat. The final video showed him gripping a cat by the neck and striking the animal on the head.

cafe owner abuse cats
Photo via Facebook/ หมาจร ชลบุรี

In addition to physical abuse, the cats were reportedly neglected and left starving. Several animals were described as extremely thin, with unkempt fur. Some were found to be suffering from fungal infections and other illnesses.

The official Facebook page of WDT reposted the videos and filed a complaint, leading officials from the Bang Khen District Office to raid the café yesterday, January 26.

However, the cafe had already been shut down before officials arrived. The suspect reportedly admitted to abusing the animals and expressed willingness to face legal proceedings.

Cat cafe abuse
Photo via Facebook/ หมาจร ชลบุรี

According to WDT, officers provided food for the cats during the raid, and the animals reportedly rushed towards it, suggesting they had not eaten properly for a long time. Around 19 cats from the cafe were later transferred to Madam Jonjad for medical treatment, rehabilitation, and rehoming.

After the case gained public attention, additional complaints emerged against the cafe owners. Several people alleged they had been deceived into buying sick cats.

Cats in cafe abused
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตบางเขน

One Thai man said he purchased a cat from the café for 4,500 baht after being assured it was healthy. However, a full veterinary check later revealed the animal was suffering from feline distemper, feline enteritis, conjunctivitis, ear mites, and fungal infections.

He said he contacted the cafe owners to demand responsibility, but they refused to take any action. He added that he had heard rumours of animal abuse at the café for some time, but until the viral videos surfaced, there had been no concrete evidence to pursue legal action.

Thai man abuse cats in Bangkok cafe
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตบางเขน

