New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

The Court of Justice of Thailand yesterday, January 26, launched a new online platform allowing the public to report explicit content and request its removal 24 hours a day, in response to recently revised sex crime laws.

The Court of Justice spokesperson, Suriyan Hongwilai, announced that this marks the first time in Thailand that victims and people affected by cyber sexual abuse can file complaints directly with the Criminal Court through an online system.

The platform, named the Court Integral Online Service (CIOS), allows individuals to report explicit images or videos and request their deletion at any time. Users can submit complaints on their own without having to go through police or physically visit a court.

However, complainants are required to verify their identity through the Thai ID application before submitting a request.

Once the court approves a deletion request, the system will notify the relevant online platform operators or authorities where the explicit content is hosted, instructing them to suspend or remove the material.

Suriyan explained that under the previous process, victims had to report explicit online content to police under the Computer Crime Act. The case would then go through several procedural steps before reaching the Criminal Court, which often caused delays.

With the introduction of CIOS, affected individuals can now submit their complaints directly to the court, significantly shortening the process.

The new platform was launched following amendments to Thailand’s sex crime laws, which came into effect on December 30. Under the revised legislation, sexual assault no longer requires physical contact. Verbal remarks, gestures, stalking, and sexually suggestive comments made online are now classified as criminal offences.

Suriyan clarified that the CIOS platform is intended solely for the removal of explicit content. Victims who wish to pursue compensation or take further legal action against perpetrators must still follow standard court procedures.

According to a report by KhaoSod, while the platform accepts reports 24 hours a day, court officials will review and approve complaints only during official working hours.