New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 27, 2026, 2:30 PM
112 1 minute read
New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content | Thaiger
Photo via Tuiphotoengineer via Canva

The Court of Justice of Thailand yesterday, January 26, launched a new online platform allowing the public to report explicit content and request its removal 24 hours a day, in response to recently revised sex crime laws.

The Court of Justice spokesperson, Suriyan Hongwilai, announced that this marks the first time in Thailand that victims and people affected by cyber sexual abuse can file complaints directly with the Criminal Court through an online system.

The platform, named the Court Integral Online Service (CIOS), allows individuals to report explicit images or videos and request their deletion at any time. Users can submit complaints on their own without having to go through police or physically visit a court.

However, complainants are required to verify their identity through the Thai ID application before submitting a request.

Thai court launches online system for explicit online complaint
Suriyan Hongwilai | Photo via The Active Thai PBS

Once the court approves a deletion request, the system will notify the relevant online platform operators or authorities where the explicit content is hosted, instructing them to suspend or remove the material.

Suriyan explained that under the previous process, victims had to report explicit online content to police under the Computer Crime Act. The case would then go through several procedural steps before reaching the Criminal Court, which often caused delays.

With the introduction of CIOS, affected individuals can now submit their complaints directly to the court, significantly shortening the process.

Related Articles
Sexual assaults online
Photo by towfiqu barbhuiya via Canva

The new platform was launched following amendments to Thailand’s sex crime laws, which came into effect on December 30. Under the revised legislation, sexual assault no longer requires physical contact. Verbal remarks, gestures, stalking, and sexually suggestive comments made online are now classified as criminal offences.

Suriyan clarified that the CIOS platform is intended solely for the removal of explicit content. Victims who wish to pursue compensation or take further legal action against perpetrators must still follow standard court procedures.

According to a report by KhaoSod, while the platform accepts reports 24 hours a day, court officials will review and approve complaints only during official working hours.

New platform for sexual abuses reports
Photo by Leung Cho Pan via Canva
Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on Thailand's New Online Reporting Platform for Explicit Content
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What is the name of the new online platform launched by the Court of Justice of Thailand?
  2. 2. What can individuals report using the CIOS platform?
  3. 3. How can complainants verify their identity before submitting a request?
  4. 4. What happens once the court approves a deletion request?
  5. 5. What was the previous process for reporting explicit online content before CIOS?
  6. 6. When did the revised sex crime laws in Thailand come into effect?
  7. 7. What new classifications were included in the revised sex crime laws?
  8. 8. What is the purpose of the CIOS platform?
  9. 9. During what hours will court officials review and approve complaints submitted through CIOS?
  10. 10. What must victims still do if they wish to pursue compensation or further legal action?

Latest Thailand News
Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records | Thaiger Property

Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records

1 minute ago
New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

31 minutes ago
20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi

40 minutes ago
Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat

1 hour ago
DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft

1 hour ago
Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real

2 hours ago
Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage

3 hours ago
Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam

3 hours ago
Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo

4 hours ago
3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row | Thaiger Phuket News

3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row

4 hours ago
Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February

4 hours ago
Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens

5 hours ago
American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl

5 hours ago
Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids

20 hours ago
Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

21 hours ago
Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion

21 hours ago
Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects

22 hours ago
Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims

23 hours ago
Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province

23 hours ago
Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead

1 day ago
Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world&#8217;s top 10 cities for solo travellers | Thaiger Travel Guides

Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world’s top 10 cities for solo travellers

1 day ago
Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case

1 day ago
Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS | Thaiger Thailand News

Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS

1 day ago
Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover | Thaiger Thailand News

Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover

1 day ago
Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole | Thaiger Thailand News

Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole

1 day ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 27, 2026, 2:30 PM
112 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.