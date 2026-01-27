British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 27, 2026, 4:55 PM
233 2 minutes read
British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Workpoint 23

A British man was arrested following the fatal shooting of his Thai wife today, January 27, in front of a homestay in Maha Sarakham, where he was reportedly known in the community for drug-related behaviour.

The incident occurred in Ban Nong Hin, Moo 4, Khok Kor subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers from Don Wan Police Station arrived at the scene, a garden area near forested land, where they found the body of a 44 year old woman lying beside a motorcycle.

She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial reports, the suspect was identified as Anthony James, a British national and the victim’s husband. He allegedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot his wife while she was sitting on the motorcycle. James then fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Police set up checkpoints at several locations, including near a school where the couple’s child is enrolled.

Police later stated that James had been living in Thailand for over ten years and had a history involving drug use, including white powder substances, as well as previous cases related to physical altercations and traffic incidents.

Hand holding a handgun
Photo via Freepik

Police said the shooting was believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute and added that James had contacted them, saying he would surrender in Chon Buri, but failed to appear. Officers urged him to turn himself in to Maha Sarakham police or arrange a safe location for his surrender.

Related Articles

A local said the suspect often slept in nearby rice fields and was known for behaviour involving drugs. The victim, in contrast, was described as a multilingual woman who was respected in the community and often welcomed visitors.

The victim’s 66 year old uncle said he was unsure what triggered the confrontation, but witnessed James lunge at his wife before immediately firing the gun. He attempted to intervene but was unable to stop the shooting.

The uncle added that the couple had two children, a daughter and a son, and often argued in English. He described James as short-tempered.

Workpoint 23 reported that James has now been taken into custody and that police said further updates will be provided.

In a separate case in Ratchaburi province, a soldier surrendered to police after allegedly shooting his 28 year old wife at their home. According to a friend of the suspect, the incident may have been triggered by a moment of anger and personal stress.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on the Fatal Shooting Incident in Maha Sarakham
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the date of the shooting incident?
  2. 2. Where did the shooting take place?
  3. 3. Who was identified as the suspect in the shooting?
  4. 4. What type of firearm was allegedly used in the shooting?
  5. 5. How long had Anthony James been living in Thailand?
  6. 6. What was the cause of the shooting according to police?
  7. 7. What did Anthony James do after the shooting?
  8. 8. What was the victim's age at the time of her death?
  9. 9. What behavior was Anthony James known for, according to locals?
  10. 10. What did the victim's uncle witness during the confrontation?

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme

9 minutes ago
British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham

40 minutes ago
Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe

42 minutes ago
Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok

2 hours ago
Thai soldier shoots social media influencer&#8217;s brother in jealous rage | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette

2 hours ago
Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records | Thaiger Property

Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records

3 hours ago
New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

3 hours ago
20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat

4 hours ago
DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft

4 hours ago
Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real

5 hours ago
Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage

6 hours ago
Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam

6 hours ago
Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo

7 hours ago
3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row | Thaiger Phuket News

3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row

7 hours ago
Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February

7 hours ago
Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens

7 hours ago
American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl

7 hours ago
Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids

23 hours ago
Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

23 hours ago
Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion

1 day ago
Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects

1 day ago
Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims

1 day ago
Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 27, 2026, 4:55 PM
233 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.