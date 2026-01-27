British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham

A British man was arrested following the fatal shooting of his Thai wife today, January 27, in front of a homestay in Maha Sarakham, where he was reportedly known in the community for drug-related behaviour.

The incident occurred in Ban Nong Hin, Moo 4, Khok Kor subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers from Don Wan Police Station arrived at the scene, a garden area near forested land, where they found the body of a 44 year old woman lying beside a motorcycle.

She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial reports, the suspect was identified as Anthony James, a British national and the victim’s husband. He allegedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot his wife while she was sitting on the motorcycle. James then fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Police set up checkpoints at several locations, including near a school where the couple’s child is enrolled.

Police later stated that James had been living in Thailand for over ten years and had a history involving drug use, including white powder substances, as well as previous cases related to physical altercations and traffic incidents.

Police said the shooting was believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute and added that James had contacted them, saying he would surrender in Chon Buri, but failed to appear. Officers urged him to turn himself in to Maha Sarakham police or arrange a safe location for his surrender.

A local said the suspect often slept in nearby rice fields and was known for behaviour involving drugs. The victim, in contrast, was described as a multilingual woman who was respected in the community and often welcomed visitors.

The victim’s 66 year old uncle said he was unsure what triggered the confrontation, but witnessed James lunge at his wife before immediately firing the gun. He attempted to intervene but was unable to stop the shooting.

The uncle added that the couple had two children, a daughter and a son, and often argued in English. He described James as short-tempered.

Workpoint 23 reported that James has now been taken into custody and that police said further updates will be provided.

