Thailand video news | Russian man arrested amid outcry over viral Phuket pickup “sex” video, Thai actor accuses police of lax response after major home theft

Thailand saw a turbulent week of headlines spanning crime, public safety, and politics. Authorities arrested two Russian nationals in separate high-profile cases — one linked to a viral Phuket “pickup sex” video and another for running an illegal motorbike rental on Koh Pha Ngan — while Bangkok officials scrambled to fix a leaking pipe near Samsen Road amid public fears. New demographic data highlighted rising single motherhood and a one-third divorce rate, and LGBTQ+ activists renewed calls to overturn the ban on gay men’s blood donations. In the political arena, Prime Minister Anutin announced an early April election after dissolving the House, even as storm warnings and high seas battered much of the country.

A Russian national was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after a viral video showed him and a woman having sex in the back of a moving pickup truck in Phuket. The video, filmed by another driver, spread quickly online and drew widespread criticism. Authorities identified the man as 23-year-old Georgii and transported him back to Phuket for legal processing. He faces charges of public indecency under Section 388, which carries a maximum fine of 5,000 baht. Police also recommended that Immigration revoke his visa and ban his reentry into Thailand.

Police on Koh Pha Ngan arrested 30-year-old Russian national Timofey for operating an illegal motorcycle rental business. The arrest followed a tip from locals and surveillance that caught him giving instructions to an Israeli client. Timofey had been living in Thailand on a tourist visa and admitted to running the business without permission. He confessed to making over 150,000 baht per month over six months, mainly from foreign clients. He is now charged under the Foreign Business Act, which carries the possibility of prison time and steep fines.

Bangkok authorities moved to calm concerns after swelling and water seepage appeared near Samsen Road close to Vajira Hospital. Using ground-penetrating radar, investigators discovered an underground cavity caused by a leaking pipe. They confirmed there was no immediate risk of collapse and launched repairs on the spot. Workers also uncovered two smaller leaks nearby that will be addressed. Officials expect the job to take around five hours and encouraged residents to report any similar issues through the city’s hotline.

New population data from December 2024 shows Thailand’s population at 65 million, with women accounting for just over half. The number of single mothers registered under the Newborn Child Support Grant rose from 120,978 in 2024 to 128,322 in 2025. Divorce has also become more common, with one in three marriages now ending in separation. These shifts highlight the increasing strain on family structures and the challenges facing single-parent households. Policymakers and observers warn that greater social support may be needed to address the trend.

Thailand continues to prohibit men who have sex with men from donating blood, a policy rooted in outdated risk assessments. LGBTQ+ advocates say the rule is discriminatory, particularly since modern testing largely eliminates the risk of infection. The ban has become symbolic of broader frustrations with inequality in healthcare policy. Campaigners argue that screening should be based on behavior rather than sexual orientation. Activists remain hopeful that the country will adopt international best practices and end discriminatory restrictions.

A popular Thai actor has criticized police for failing to act decisively after his home was burglarized. He reported the theft of valuable possessions while he was away, but claims investigators have been slow and ineffective. Expressing frustration, he called for accountability and stronger police action. In response, authorities promised to step up their investigation and dedicate more resources. Still, the actor and many members of the public remain doubtful about whether real progress will be made.

Prime Minister Anutin announced plans to hold Thailand’s next general election in early April following the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The move comes amid political shifts and growing calls for a reset in governance. Anutin is seen as trying to seize momentum from recent policy wins and reassert his leadership. Political parties have already begun organizing campaigns, adjusting policies, and building alliances. Analysts note that the compressed timeline will make it difficult for candidates to fully prepare before polling.

Thailand is facing severe weather as meteorological agencies warn of heavy rains, powerful winds, and dangerous seas. Coastal regions and islands are at particular risk of flooding and rough waves. Citizens have been urged to avoid boat travel and remain alert to flash flood alerts. Emergency teams are being mobilized to assist communities in vulnerable areas. Weather authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with storm warnings remaining in effect until further notice.