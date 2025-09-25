Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video

Police arrested a Russian man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok after he was caught in a viral video having sex on a moving pickup truck in Phuket.

A Thai motorist who witnessed the explicit act filmed the couple and shared the footage on social media. The pair were seen engaging in sexual activity on the back of the pickup as it travelled along the left lane of the Phuket Bypass Road.

The video quickly spread across Thai social media, with the foreign man in the footage suspected to be a Russian online content creator. Reports suggested he had previously produced adult content, including group sex videos and other unusual sexual activities.

After further investigation, officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station identified the man as a 23 year old Russian national named Georgii. The woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, though some Thai media outlets claimed she was a sex worker.

Police tracked Georgii’s movements and discovered he had booked a flight from Phuket to Bangkok. Immigration officers arrested him upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3.45pm today, September 25.

He was later transferred back to Mueang Phuket Police Station for further legal proceedings. Authorities have not yet confirmed the charges he will face.

Following a similar case reported previously, public sex is considered violating Section 388 of the Criminal Law: public indecency, and the penalty is just a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

The Facebook page Phuket Info Center reported that Phuket police had recommended the Immigration Bureau revoke Georgii’s visa and blacklist him from reentering Thailand.

Thai netizens voiced support for the police and called for the arrests of both the woman in the video and the driver of the black pickup. Police have not yet confirmed whether they will face legal action.