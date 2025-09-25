Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

Over 1,000 musical instruments and collectables stolen from actor's home in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
74 2 minutes read
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai actor accused police of failing in their duties, claiming he had to apprehend two thieves by himself after they stole more than 1,000 of his musical instruments and collectables from his home in Bangkok.

The renowned actor, Charlie “Nack” Trairat, shared on his TikTok account on May 23 that his home had been robbed, leaving nothing behind, even the air conditioners were taken. What disappointed him most was the loss of his collectables, including a 100 year old violin and several guitars.

According to Nack, more than 1,000 pieces from his collection, along with multiple electrical appliances from his residence, were stolen. A total loss was over 20 million baht, according to Nack.

On September 24, officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau announced the arrests of two thieves, 39 year old Ekkaphan and 29 year old Ittiphon.

According to a Channel 8 report, officers from the Metropolitan Police Investigation Division 4 discovered a Facebook advertisement posted by Ekkaphan offering Nack’s guitars for sale. Posing as buyers, they arranged a meeting with him and arrested him in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60.

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Numerous guitars belonging to Nack were confiscated from Ekkaphan’s residence. He claimed he had purchased them from a man named Sam-ang, who was later found to have already been arrested in connection with another theft case.

Ekkaphan also told police that more stolen items were stored in condominium units in Ramkhamhaeng and Chok Chai 4. Officers raided both locations, arresting another suspect and recovering several of Nack’s collectables and musical instruments.

Related Articles
Actor accuses police of ignoring his house theft case
Photo via ThaiRath

Both suspects have been charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law: conspiring with two or more people to commit theft, carrying a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

They also face charges under Section 357 of the Criminal Law: concealing, distributing, removing, purchasing, or pawning stolen items. This carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Actor claims arrest two thieves by himself after police inaction
Photo via Channel 8

One of the suspects was also found in possession of methamphetamine, commonly known as yaba, which will result in further charges. Police have not disclosed the punishment related to the drug offence.

Nevertheless, Nack gave a different account during a livestreaming video on TikTok. He claimed that he raided the thieves’ accommodation by himself after he had been monitoring them for months. He found his belongings in the residence and called the police to continue the raid and legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

21 seconds ago
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

13 minutes ago
Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

21 minutes ago
British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

54 minutes ago
Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

1 hour ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business

1 hour ago
Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute

2 hours ago
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

2 hours ago
415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video)

2 hours ago
Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line | Thaiger Things To Do

Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line

3 hours ago
Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal

3 hours ago
Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger Phuket News

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

3 hours ago
Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama | Thaiger Thailand News

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

4 hours ago
Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

4 hours ago
Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits

4 hours ago
Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri

5 hours ago
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

6 hours ago
PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

6 hours ago
8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand

6 hours ago
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

6 hours ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

7 hours ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

7 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

7 hours ago
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger South Thailand News

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
74 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.