Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

A Thai actor accused police of failing in their duties, claiming he had to apprehend two thieves by himself after they stole more than 1,000 of his musical instruments and collectables from his home in Bangkok.

The renowned actor, Charlie “Nack” Trairat, shared on his TikTok account on May 23 that his home had been robbed, leaving nothing behind, even the air conditioners were taken. What disappointed him most was the loss of his collectables, including a 100 year old violin and several guitars.

According to Nack, more than 1,000 pieces from his collection, along with multiple electrical appliances from his residence, were stolen. A total loss was over 20 million baht, according to Nack.

On September 24, officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau announced the arrests of two thieves, 39 year old Ekkaphan and 29 year old Ittiphon.

According to a Channel 8 report, officers from the Metropolitan Police Investigation Division 4 discovered a Facebook advertisement posted by Ekkaphan offering Nack’s guitars for sale. Posing as buyers, they arranged a meeting with him and arrested him in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60.

Numerous guitars belonging to Nack were confiscated from Ekkaphan’s residence. He claimed he had purchased them from a man named Sam-ang, who was later found to have already been arrested in connection with another theft case.

Ekkaphan also told police that more stolen items were stored in condominium units in Ramkhamhaeng and Chok Chai 4. Officers raided both locations, arresting another suspect and recovering several of Nack’s collectables and musical instruments.

Both suspects have been charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law: conspiring with two or more people to commit theft, carrying a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

They also face charges under Section 357 of the Criminal Law: concealing, distributing, removing, purchasing, or pawning stolen items. This carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

One of the suspects was also found in possession of methamphetamine, commonly known as yaba, which will result in further charges. Police have not disclosed the punishment related to the drug offence.

Nevertheless, Nack gave a different account during a livestreaming video on TikTok. He claimed that he raided the thieves’ accommodation by himself after he had been monitoring them for months. He found his belongings in the residence and called the police to continue the raid and legal proceedings.