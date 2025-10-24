Thailand video news | Thailand set to loosen alcohol laws and extend nightlife hours, Exploring Thailand’s ghostly landmarks

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — including Prime Minister Anutin’s plans to relax alcohol laws and extend nightlife hours, allegations that Prince Andrew misused Thai trade trips for personal leisure, and a look at some of Thailand’s most haunted landmarks to explore this spooky season.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to remove Thailand’s restrictive alcohol zoning and allow entertainment venues to stay open until 4 a.m. The proposal also includes lifting the nationwide alcohol sales ban between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The move is aimed at boosting tourism and tax revenue by aligning Thailand with other global nightlife destinations. Critics argue the relaxed rules could increase alcohol-related accidents and social issues. Authorities are now reviewing the proposal, which could take effect as early as January 2026.

A former British diplomat has alleged that Prince Andrew used taxpayer-funded official visits to Thailand for personal activities. While travelling as a UK trade envoy, the prince is accused of blending state duties with private leisure pursuits. The claims add to his long list of controversies and raise concerns over the misuse of public funds. Staff who witnessed the trips reportedly felt uncomfortable with his conduct. The royal family and government have declined to comment on the matter.

Three men disguised as Thai police officers robbed a Chinese tourist of around 46,000 baht in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district. They allegedly approached the victim under false pretences, searched his belongings, and took the money before fleeing. Police later apprehended one suspect while the other two remain at large. The incident highlights ongoing scams exploiting tourists’ trust in law enforcement. Officials have urged visitors to verify officer identities before cooperating during street checks.

A teenage couple caused a scandal after being filmed engaging in intimate behaviour on a parked motorbike near a busy tourist attraction in Phuket. The clip went viral, drawing condemnation for indecency and safety concerns. Authorities are investigating and considering disciplinary measures. Locals called for stricter enforcement of public morality laws in high-traffic areas. The episode has reignited debate over youth conduct and social media’s role in encouraging risky stunts.

Thailand has seen a rise in kidnapping and extortion cases involving South Korean nationals, prompting warnings from Seoul. One recent case involved a Korean man abducted and murdered by his compatriots in Thailand. Authorities believe organised networks are luring victims into scams and ransom plots. Both governments are coordinating to enhance security and prevent further incidents. The situation has shaken confidence among Korean tourists and expatriates in the region.

A British woman named Cathy Warren experienced a rare medical condition after suffering a stroke during a trip to Turkey. Upon regaining consciousness, she found herself speaking with a Thai accent—a language she had never learned. Doctors diagnosed her with foreign accent syndrome, caused by damage to the brain’s speech centres. While she has regained her health, the accent change has persisted. The unusual case has fascinated neurologists and attracted international media attention.

Lindsay Sandiford, a British woman sentenced to death in Indonesia for cocaine smuggling, is being returned to the UK. She was convicted in 2013 for transporting nearly four kilograms of cocaine into Bali. Her repatriation follows diplomatic negotiations and Indonesia’s recent trend of returning ill or old foreign prisoners. The move highlights humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Sandiford’s case continues to serve as a warning against drug offences in Southeast Asia.

Thailand’s haunted sites have long intrigued both locals and tourists, blending folklore, Buddhism, and superstition. Famous spots include Bangkok’s abandoned Sathorn Unique Tower, known as the “Ghost Tower,” and old hospitals and war sites said to host restless spirits. Many Thais believe in “Phi Tai Hong”—ghosts of those who died suddenly or violently. Some of these places are now tourist attractions, offering thrill seekers a cultural twist on horror. The fascination with the supernatural reflects Thailand’s deep spiritual roots and storytelling traditions.